Cardinals vs Rams Prediction and Picks Against the Spread for NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend extends into tonight, with the final game being between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. After splitting the regular-season matchups, these divisional foes will face off for the third time tonight. We have seen some relatively unexciting games during the NFL Playoffs thus far. However, many experts’ Cardinals vs Rams prediction is that this game will be an exciting one.

Let’s do a deep dive into this game, look at the betting trends, and give a Cardinals vs Rams prediction and NFL picks against the spread.

Cardinals vs Rams NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Preview

NFL Playoffs — Wild Card Weekend

Arizona Cardinals (11-6, 8-1 Away) vs. Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 5-3 Home)

Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: ESPN

Cardinals vs Rams Odds & Spread

NFL betting odds for Cardinals vs Rams are taken from Bovada Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (+155) | LAR: (-180)

Spread: ARI: +3.5 (-110) | LAR: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 50 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Public (Spread) Betting: ARI: (50%) | LAR: (50%)

Cardinals vs Rams NFL Betting Trends

Cardinals are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games.

Rams are 4-2 ATS and 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Cardinals are just 1-4 both ATS and SU in their last five games.

Rams are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Cardinals.

The total has gone over in four of the last five Cardinals vs Rams head-to-head matchups.

Cardinals vs Rams Prediction and NFL Picks Against the Spread

The main difference between the two matchups between these teams this season was the Cardinals’ success running the football. When they took a run-heavy approach and had success, they won. When Kyler Murray finished as the team’s leading rusher, they lost. Tonight, James Conner is listed as questionable. He looks to be a true game-time decision, and whether or not he plays could greatly impact Arizona’s rushing success.

As for the Rams, they are in desperation mode. They pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table this season in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford is playing better than many are giving him credit for, though he continues to make a couple of bad decisions every game. Lately, teams have capitalized on these mistakes. In playoff games, you cannot give teams the opportunity to make these plays.

I expect him to look sharper, and the Rams should try to run the ball early and often. This will help out their offensive line, which is struggling in pass protection. If they have success on the ground and can methodically lead early scoring drives, they should win this game. While it will be a close, competitive game, I am predicting the Rams do exactly that. I would prefer to tease this line to get under a field goal, but I’ll still take the Rams covering the spread. Shop the sportsbooks to find the best odds for your bet.

NFL Picks Against the Spread: Rams -3.5

