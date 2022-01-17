How to Bet On the Rams in California

If you are wondering how to bet on the Rams in California, you have come to the right place. We know sports betting has not been legalized in California, so bettors cannot simply bring up a FanDuel app like other states. However, there are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in California can use to bet on the Rams.

Let’s go over how to be on the Rams in California for their Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. More importantly, let’s go over how California bettors can claim their NFL betting offers so you have some extra money for free bets.

How to bet on the Rams in California

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Cardinals vs Rams NFL betting offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Cardinals vs Rams free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Super Wild Card Weekend bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

MyBookie Cardinals vs Rams NFL free bets: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your Cardinals vs Rams free bets for Super Wild Card Weekend, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

New members only. $50 min deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free bets from MyBookie. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

Bovada Cardinals vs Rams NFL free bets: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for Wild Card Weekend will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

BetUS Cardinals vs Rams NFL free bets: Bet $10 get up to $3125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the Rams in California and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next