Super Wild Card Weekend extends into Martin Luther King Day. While we still have the Cardinals vs Rams Wild Card game tonight, the NFL Playoff Schedule for the Divisional Round is already set and the times have been released. With the differing of playing styles and the number of superstars colliding, it looks to be an exciting weekend of football.
Obviously, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t know who they will play quite yet. However, they know they will be at home and they know the time kickoff will be. You can bet Tom Brady and company will be watching tonight to get some film study in live. As for the rest of the league, all of the games are written in stone.
Let’s take a look at the NFL Playoff schedule for the Divisional Round games. We should also take some time to pray to the Football Gods that these games are more competitive and exciting than the Wild Card games.
NFL Playoff Schedule for Divisional Round Games
Note: Number in parenthesis indicates team’s playoff seeding
Saturday, January 22
AFC Divisional Round Game
(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (1) Tennessee Titans
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN
Coverage: CBS
NFC Divisional Round Game
(6) San Francisco 49ers vs (1) Green Bay Packers
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI
Coverage: FOX
Sunday, January 23
NFC Divisional Round Game
ARI/LAR vs (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Start Time: 3 p.m. EST
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
Coverage: NBC
AFC Divisional Round Game
(3) Buffalo Bills vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
Coverage: CBS
