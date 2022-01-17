NFL Playoff Schedule for Divisional Round Games

Super Wild Card Weekend extends into Martin Luther King Day. While we still have the Cardinals vs Rams Wild Card game tonight, the NFL Playoff Schedule for the Divisional Round is already set and the times have been released. With the differing of playing styles and the number of superstars colliding, it looks to be an exciting weekend of football.

Obviously, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t know who they will play quite yet. However, they know they will be at home and they know the time kickoff will be. You can bet Tom Brady and company will be watching tonight to get some film study in live. As for the rest of the league, all of the games are written in stone.

Let’s take a look at the NFL Playoff schedule for the Divisional Round games. We should also take some time to pray to the Football Gods that these games are more competitive and exciting than the Wild Card games.

Note: Number in parenthesis indicates team’s playoff seeding

Saturday, January 22

AFC Divisional Round Game

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (1) Tennessee Titans

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

NFC Divisional Round Game

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs (1) Green Bay Packers

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Coverage: FOX

Sunday, January 23

NFC Divisional Round Game

ARI/LAR vs (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: NBC

AFC Divisional Round Game

(3) Buffalo Bills vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

