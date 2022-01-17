Robert Lewandowski named the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for 2021

Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland won his second consecutive Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for 2021 on Monday. The 33-year-old striker had another strong season for Bayern Munich in Germany’s Bundesliga. In only 19 games in 2021-22, he had 23 goals. Lewandowski also had 21 goals in only 15 Bundesliga games in the 2021 portion of Bayern Munich’s 2021 schedule.

At the end of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, Lewandowski had 41 goals, which set the Bundesliga record for most points in a single season. In the process he became the second Buindesliga player to win the Golden Boot Award, presented to the leading goal scorer from every top division in a European national league. The first Bundesliga player to accomplish the feat was Gerd Muller of Nordlingen, Germany, who had 38 goals for Bayern Munich in 1969-70, and 40 goals for Bayern Munich in 1971-72.

Lewandowski’s four Bundesliga hat tricks came in a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on March 6,in a 4-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on March 20, in a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on May 8, and in a 5-0 Bayern Munich win over Hertha BSC on August 28. The first three hat tricks came in the 2020-21 season, and the fourth hat trick came in the 2021-22 season. Bayern Munich meanwhile won their 30th Bundesliga title in 2021. They had 78 points, and 13 more points than RB Leipzig.

Lewandowski also lit up United European Football Association Champions League action in 2021 with 11 goals in six games. His best game came in a 5-2 win over Benfica as Lewandowski had three goals in group stage action on November 2. Bayern Munich reached the quarterfinals before losing to Paris Saint-Germain. In the quarterfinals, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were tied at three goals apiece, but Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the semifinals because they outscored Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on road goals. Lewandowski missed both games against Paris Saint-Germain because of a knee ligament injury.

Finally in international soccer, Lewamdowski had 11 goals. Of the 11 goals Lewandiowski scored for Poland, three goals came in Euro 2020. He scored one goal in a 1-1 tie against Spain, and twice in a 3-2 loss to Sweden.

