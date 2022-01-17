UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Jan 17/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Flyweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Deiveson Figueiredo 600 2 2 1 Brandon Moreno 470 3 3 3 Askar Askarov 190 4 5 4 Alexandre Pantoja 145.5 5 6 5 Alex Perez 138.5 6 10 7 Kai Kara-France 115 7 4 Cody Garbrandt 96 8 7 10 Matt Schnell 88 8 8 Tyson Nam 85 10 11 11 David Dvorak 67 11 12 Bruno Silva 65 12 8 6 Brandon Royval 64 13 13 Jeff Molina 59 14 14 15 Manel Kape 56 15 15 12 Amir Albazi 55 16 16 8 Rogerio Bontorin 46.5 17 17 14 Su Mudaerji 36 18 19 13 Tim Elliott 31 19 18 9 Matheus Nicolau 29 20 20 Malcolm Gordon 20 21 21 16 Tagir Ulanbekov 19 22 22 Ode Osbourne 18 23 23 Cody Durden 10 23 23 Zarrukh Adashev 10 25 25 Francisco Figueiredo 9 25 25 Zhalgas Zhumagulov 9 27 27 Allan Nascimento 0 27 27 CJ Vergara 0 27 27 Daniel Da Silva 0 27 27 JP Buys 0 27 27 Qileng Aori 0 27 27 Victor Rodriguez 0

