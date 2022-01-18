Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket for the Divisional Round

Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs featured too many blowouts for most fans’ liking, but we are onto the Divisional Round. The level of talent and intensity will rise a bit more, so we can only hope the number of exciting games rises along with it. Games will begin Saturday, so make sure you get your printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket for the Divisional Round.

Whether you are competing with your family or co-workers, getting your printable NFL Playoff bracket filled out with the best picks is essential! Since the NFL does a re-seeding of the playoffs after the Wild Card Round, you will need a new printable NFL Playoff schedule bracket for this weekend. If you want to put money on your predictions this weekend, make sure you explore the various sportsbook options available.

Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket

As we stated above, you came to the right place to get your printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket for the Divisional Round. Simply CLICK HERE to get your printable NFL Playoff bracket. It will take you to a Google Sheets spreadsheet where it is fully set it to be printed off and filled out.

The first game begins on Saturday afternoon, so make sure you download your free bracket before then!

RELATED | NFL Playoff Schedule for Divisional Round Games

NFL Playoff Schedule for Divisional Round

Unlike Wild Card Weekend, the games for the Divisional Round will only be on Saturday and Sunday this week. The games will be split evenly between the two days, with both top-seeded teams playing on Saturday. Here is the Divisional Round schedule that you can look forward to.

Note: Number in parenthesis indicates team’s playoff seeding

Saturday Divisional Round Games

AFC Divisional Round Game

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (1) Tennessee Titans

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

NFC Divisional Round Game

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs (1) Green Bay Packers

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Coverage: FOX

Sunday Divisional Round Games

NFC Divisional Round Game

(4) Los Angeles Rams vs (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: NBC

AFC Divisional Round Game

(3) Buffalo Bills vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

NFL betting lines for the four games are available at many online sportsbooks. Get signed up today to get early action on the Divisional Games on the NFL Playoff schedule!

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next