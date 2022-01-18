Super Bowl Odds for Every Team Left in the NFL Playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, there are eight teams remaining. There were some upsets and even more blowouts during Wild Card Weekend. As a result, there was a shift in the Super Bowl odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

The Green Bay Packers remain the favorite in the odds to win the Super Bowl. The top-seeded Packers were on bye last week, and they now welcome back multiple All-Pro players to their lineup. The team with the longest odds is the Cincinnati Bengals, who played the AFC’s top seed in the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the Super Bowl odds heading into the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Super Bowl Odds | Divisional Round NFL Playoffs

Green Bay Packers (+350)

The Packers are the top overall seed in the playoffs, so it makes sense that they have the top Super Bowl odds as well. On top of being the top overall seed, the Packers essentially drop three All-Pro players into their lineup, with David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander all expected to play on Saturday. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC also runs through Lambeau Field, and we know how good the Packers are in Green Bay. With a packed stadium, their advantage is much greater than last season.

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

There have been questions surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs all season long. However, they seem to be peaking at the right time. Many are considering their matchup this weekend against the Bills to be the true AFC Championship. If they can get the home win, we could see Kansas City back in the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills (+500)

The Buffalo Bills played a perfect game during Wild Card Weekend. The defense was flying around, the secondary was suffocating, the offense was efficient and Josh Allen was sharp. There may not be a team that has a higher ceiling in the NFL Playoffs, which is why their Super Bowl odds are so high. However, the questions surrounding Allen’s consistency are valid. Will he look as sharp if he experiences some adversity?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers easily took care of business against the Eagles. However, an injury to right tackle Tristan Wirfs is holding back their Super Bowl odds. If the offensive line is weakened ahead of the matchup against Von Miller and Aaron Donald, we could see the reigning champs at a disadvantage. Will they make it back to the NFC Championship?

Los Angeles Rams (+750)

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Cardinals on Monday night. Now, they must take on the reigning champs. If this offensive line continues to play well, the Rams should be viewed as a threat to win it all. Their Super Bowl odds are about right, though they will shoot up if they can upset the Buccaneers this weekend.

Tennessee Titans (+800)

The Tennessee Titans are the top seed in the AFC. Yet, they have the third-longest odds to win the Super Bowl. The disrespect! They expect to get Derrick Henry back this week as well. If he looks like the “King Henry” we’re used to seeing, it shouldn’t surprise anybody to see the Titans in the Super Bowl this season.

San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

Entering last weekend, we said the San Francisco 49ers are the most dangerous team entering the playoffs. They lived up to this by upsetting the Cowboys. Key injuries could lead to an early upset, but many are considering them a live dog this weekend at Lambeau Field.

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

The Bengals have the longest Super Bowl odds left in the playoffs. Due to the injuries suffered on their defensive line, this makes sense, especially with a matchup with the Titans upcoming. However, this passing attack led by Joe Burrow can put up points on anybody. While they have the longest odds, they are not a bad football team. Betting them to win the Super Bowl will be fairly popular this weekend.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

