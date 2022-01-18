Top five NFL performers from Wildcard Weekend 2022

The NFL playoffs started on Saturday with six wildcard games. Here are the top five players from winning teams.

5) David Singletary–Buffalo Bills–The best running back of the week happened to be David Singletary of the Buffalo Bills. In the Bills’ 47-17 hammering over the New England Patriots on Saturday night in frigid conditions, Singletary had 16 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 13 yards. With the win, the Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff.

4) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers– Tom Brady,who could be considered the greatest football player of all-time, continued to perform at a high level at age 44 on Sunday. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady’s favourite target was Mike Evans, who had nine catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. With the win, the Buccaneers will play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

3) Matthew Stafford–Los Angeles Rams– In the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history, Matt Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and added six rushes for 22 yards and another major score as the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11.

2)Josh Allen– On Saturday night in frigid conditions in northern New York state, the Bills running attack was not the only thing working well for the Bills on Saturday night in primetime. The Bills air attack was exceptional too. Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, and had six rushes for 66 yards. Two of the touchdowns went to tight end Dawson Knox, who had five catches for 89 yards. How good were the Bills offense? Well, they had a touchdown on their first seven possessions.

1)Patrick Mahomes–Josh Allen was not the only quarterback who threw five touchdown passes. On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had five touchdown passes too in a 42-21 Chiefs win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mahomes compeleted 30 of 39 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns, and had three carries for 29 yards.

