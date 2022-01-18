UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Fight Card

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Jan 22, 2021

Honda Center

Anaheim, California

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,766 – strong

UFC PPV cards range between 15,653-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Francis Ngannou (16-3, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane (10-0, #3 ranked heavyweight)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Brandon Moreno (19-5-2, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (11-4, #1 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (19-4-1, #16 ranked bantamweight) vs Said Nurmagomedov (14-2, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Michel Pereira (26-11, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Andre Fialho (14-3)

Middleweights:

Rodolfo Vieira (8-1, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Wellington Turman (17-5, #58 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Michael Morales (12-0) vs Trevin Giles (14-3, #27 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Frevola (8-3-1, #50 ranked lightweight) vs Genaro Valdez (10-0)

Bantamweights:

Tony Gravely (21-7, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Saimon Oliveira (18-3)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) vs Kay Hansen (7-4, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (16-2, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Victor Henry (21-5)

Women’s Strawweights:

Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-3, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Ilia Topuria (11-0, #8 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (12-4-1, #31 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Jack Della Maddalena (10-2) vs Pete Rodriguez (4-0)

