Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander Injury Updates Positive for Packer Fans

It’s scary to think that both one-seeds in the NFL Playoffs are getting healthier headed into the Divisional Round, but that’s the reality. The Green Bay Packers look to be getting healthier headed into the weekend. On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur gave a Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith injury update that should make Packer fans excited.

Smith was less of a question mark than Alexander this week. LaFleur also says the CB will put pads on today and truly test his shoulder.

The bye week was important for the Packers. Last week, the Za’Darius Smith injury update was a positive one. We saw him return to practice and slowly ramp up his speed. Now, LaFleur is “hopeful” the stud edge rusher will be ready to go on Saturday.

The second-team All-Pro outside linebacker from a year ago has played only 18 snaps this season, with all coming in Week 1. He underwent back surgery to fix a nagging injury. Now, Smith is expected to be active on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, barring any setbacks. It would make sense for him to be more of a situational player since Smith is still working himself back to game shape. Look for him to be on the field in obvious passing situations.

Jaire Alexander Injury Update

Za’Darius Smith was expected to play this week, but the Jaire Alexander injury update was more of a question mark. Following a shoulder injury in Week 4, the second-team All-Pro cornerback from 2020 has been sidelined. The question of whether or not he would get surgery was a real one, though getting shoulder surgery would have ended his season.

While offseason surgery is still on the table, LaFleur is also “hopeful” Alexander plays this week. He will be practicing with pads and testing his shoulder on Tuesday.

The three points of interest with the Jaire Alexander injury are pain tolerance, range of motion and risk of further injury. He spent all of this time out healing his shoulder to a point where the risk of further injury declines. He should have a better idea of his pain tolerance and range of motion in pads tomorrow. Alexander may also be wearing a type of brace or sleeve that limits his range of motion, but improves his risk of injury. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see how well he is able to play the ball.

Regardless, Packers fans have to feel good. Not only does the road to the Super Bowl go through Green Bay, they look to be dropping two All-Pro players back into their lineup. They also got All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari back last game.

