Derrick Henry Injury Update Positive Following Practice

It’s scary to think that both of the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs will be getting All-Pro players back in their lineup this weekend. Of course, the teams needed to see how these players responded to practice reps this week. In the case of the Tennessee Titans, the Derrick Henry injury update has been positive.

Derrick Henry Injury Update

The Titans had a padded practice on Tuesday ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the injury of Henry, coach Mike Vrabel wanted to simulate some game situations to see how the All-Pro running back would respond. Luckily, the Derrick Henry injury update was positive. His body responded well to the contact, which puts him on track to play Saturday.

Henry suffered a foot injury back in Week 8 on October 31st. Obviously, it was a big loss for the Titans offense, and getting him back will be a massive addition. Through those eight games, Henry had already carried the ball 219 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added another 154 yards through the air.

The final decision on Derrick Henry’s status is expected to be made on Friday. However, barring any setbacks, he looks to be on track to play. The question is how large of a role he will have. He has been out of action for nearly three months. Henry will likely not be 100 percent in shape, though his 80-90 percent is better than most players’ 100 percent.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Despite being the top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans Super Bowl odds are pretty disrespectful. The Titans’ odds to win the Super Bowl is +800, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. In other words, they have the third-longest NFL betting odds of the eight teams remaining. If Derrick Henry returns to the lineup looking fresh and powerful, who’s to say they can’t go on a Super Bowl run?

If Henry plays this weekend and looks like his regular self, the Titans Super Bowl odds will not be as juicy this time next week. So, if you are a believer, you should think about placing a bet today.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

