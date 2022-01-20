Best NFL Picks Against the Spread for the Divisional Round

After a Wild Card Weekend full of blowouts, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is shaping up to be much more competitive. With eight teams remaining and the level of competition at an all-time high, NFL betting this weekend is going to be extremely popular. And we will be included along with it, as we give our best NFL picks against the spread!

We have four games on the NFL Divisional Round schedule. With three of the games being rematches, there are some tough games to project. However, we will do exactly that. Here are the best NFL picks against the spread for the Divisional Round. Shop the best odds by exploring all of your sportsbook options for this weekend.

Best NFL Picks Against the Spread for Divisional Round Weekend

A week after experiencing injuries to their defensive line, the Cincinnati Bengals find out the Tennessee Titans will get Derrick Henry back to pound the rock. Obviously, this is terrible news for them, as he can attack that weakness.

The Titans’ pass rush will also attack the weakness of the Bengals’ offense, which is their line. If Tennessee can come out and score quickly, they should control the tempo the entire game and cover the spread. Simply, this game will be won in the trenches, and that’s where Tennessee has a distinct advantage.

This is the most intriguing game of the weekend for NFL picks against the spread. The Packers are the heaviest favorite. However, the 49ers can clearly attack Green Bay’s weakness, which is their run defense. Due to their talent and versatility on offense, I don’t think the Packers will be able to have consistent success on defense. On offense, however, Aaron Rodgers should be able to pick apart the 49ers.

This is a game where I think the favorite will win the game but not cover the spread. Look for the 49ers to keep the game within a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Pick: SF +6

This game is tough to make NFL picks against the spread without knowing the health of Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs. If the Tampa offensive line is unable to keep the pressure off of Tom Brady, they will need to use Rob Gronkowski to help block, which takes yet another passing option away from Brady.

However, I know the Rams offensive line will struggle in both the run and passing games. The pressure will not only be on Matthew Stafford to perform at a high level, but the pressure from the Buccaneers’ edge rushers will also be on him. The mistakes from Stafford combined with the calls Tampa will get at home should be enough for them to win and cover.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

Pick: TB -3

Both of these AFC powers are coming off blowout victories during Wild Card Weekend, rewarding bettors who had them in their NFL picks against the spread. The Bills played an absolutely perfect game. If there’s anything I know about the Bills, it’s that they are not consistent. This week, they hit the road to play in a hostile environment. There’s no doubt Buffalo will experience more adversity than last week. Typically, Buffalo usually wins big or they crumble under the adversity. Since it doesn’t seem like they will dominate Kansas City again this weekend, look for Josh Allen to make one too many mistakes in a loss.

Pick: KC -2.5