BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offer for Bengals vs Titans NFL Playoffs Game

To kick off the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, we have the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Tennessee Titans. This Bengals vs Titans matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a BetUS promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

Bengals vs Titans Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7, 5-3 Away) vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5, 7-2 Home)

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

Bengals vs Titans NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: CIN: (+159) | TEN: (-179)

Spread: CIN: +3.5 (-110) | TEN: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47 — Over: (-113) | Under: (-107)

BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these Bengals vs Titans betting offers using the BetUS promo code. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money. This is one of the best offers in the industry going!

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the Bengals vs Titans free bets

Claiming the BetUS promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetUS

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetUS

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With this NFL Divisional Round game kicking off on Saturday, there isn’t much time to claim this offer. So head on over the BetUS Sportsbook!

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next