Bovada Promo Code and Bitcoin Betting Offer for Bengals vs Titans NFL Playoffs Game

To kick off the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, we have the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Tennessee Titans. This Bengals vs Titans matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a Bovada promo code and bitcoin betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

Bengals vs Titans Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7, 5-3 Away) vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5, 7-2 Home)

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

Bengals vs Titans NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: CIN: (+159) | TEN: (-179)

Spread: CIN: +3.5 (-110) | TEN: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47 — Over: (-113) | Under: (-107)

Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these Bengals vs Titans betting offers using the Bovada promo code. Those looking to claim NFL betting promo from Bovada for Divisional Round weekend will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the Bengals vs Titans Bitcoin betting offer

Claiming the Bovada promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to Bovada

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on Bovada

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With this NFL Divisional Round game kicking off on Saturday, there isn’t much time to claim this offer. So head on over the Bovada Sportsbook!

