NFL Divisional Round schedule, odds, lines and picks

Divisional Round weekend in the NFL Playoffs is here, after a relatively boring Wild Card Weekend. While the weekend played out relatively straightforward from an NFL betting perspective, it would be nice to see some good games on the schedule this weekend. Unlike last weekend, the NFL Divisional Round schedule will have games on only Saturday and Sunday.

Instead of just talking about it, let’s take a look at the NFL Divisional Round schedule, along with the betting odds, lines and picks available for you to put your money on. We also have a collected list of NFL sportsbooks for you to explore.

Saturday | NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

Moneyline: CIN: (+159) | TEN: (-179)

Spread: CIN: +3.5 (-110) | TEN: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47 — Over: (-113) | Under: (-107)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Coverage: FOX

Moneyline: SF: (+210) | GB: (-250)

Spread: SF: +3.5 (-110) | GB: -6 (-110)

Total: 47 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sunday | NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: NBC

Rams vs Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: LAR: (+126) | TB: (-146)

Spread: LAR: +3 (-120) | TB: -3 (+100)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

Bills vs Chiefs NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: BUF: (+107) | KC: (-127)

Spread: BUF: +1.5 (-105) | KC: -1.5 (-115)

Total: 54.5 — Over: (-109) | Under: (-111)

