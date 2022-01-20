NFL Divisional Round schedule, odds, lines and picks

Divisional Round weekend in the NFL Playoffs is here, after a relatively boring Wild Card Weekend. While the weekend played out relatively straightforward from an NFL betting perspective, it would be nice to see some good games on the schedule this weekend. Unlike last weekend, the NFL Divisional Round schedule will have games on only Saturday and Sunday.
Instead of just talking about it, let’s take a look at the NFL Divisional Round schedule, along with the betting odds, lines and picks available for you to put your money on. We also have a collected list of NFL sportsbooks for you to explore.
Saturday | NFL Divisional Round Schedule
All NFL Divisional Round betting odds can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN
Coverage: CBS
Bengals vs Titans NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: CIN: (+159) | TEN: (-179)
Spread: CIN: +3.5 (-110) | TEN: -3.5 (-110)
Total: 47 — Over: (-113) | Under: (-107)
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI
Coverage: FOX
49ers vs Packers NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: SF: (+210) | GB: (-250)
Spread: SF: +3.5 (-110) | GB: -6 (-110)
Total: 47 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sunday | NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Start Time: 3 p.m. EST
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
Coverage: NBC
Rams vs Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: LAR: (+126) | TB: (-146)
Spread: LAR: +3 (-120) | TB: -3 (+100)
Total: 48.5 — Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
Coverage: CBS
Bills vs Chiefs NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: BUF: (+107) | KC: (-127)
Spread: BUF: +1.5 (-105) | KC: -1.5 (-115)
Total: 54.5 — Over: (-109) | Under: (-111)
