Best NFL Player Props and Betting Picks for Saturday’s Divisional Round Games

The NFL Playoffs resume on Saturday with a pair of Divisional Round matchups, one in each conference. The action begins in the AFC as the 4-seed Cincinnati Bengals take on the 1-seed Tennessee Titans. All eyes shift over to the NFC in primetime as the 6-seed San Francisco 49ers square off with the 1-seed Green Bay Packers. For bettors, Saturday’s playoff doubleheader presents numerous opportunities to fire on NFL player props at sportsbooks.

The following article highlights three of the best NFL player props predictions for Saturday’s NFL Postseason action.

NFL betting odds taken from BetOnline Sportsbook

Ja’Marr Chase Under 5.5 Receptions (+120)

Bengals rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase exploded in his postseason debut last week. However, his nine receptions and 116 yards receiving notably came against a defensive opponent nowhere near the caliber of the Titans. After ranking 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency a year ago, Tennessee finished the regular season 12th in the same metric this season. A big reason for this was improved pass defense. Joe Burrow may connect with Chase frequently when he has time in the pocket. However, it’s very debatable as to whether or not the Bengals’ offensive line can hold up against the best pass rush the Titans have had in years.

While Chase might very well go on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, he actually was held under 5.5 receptions in the majority of games this season. Prior to topping the NFL player props line in three of the last four weeks, he finished with five receptions or less in five straight games. In Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah, the Bengals certainly have plenty of other capable weapons for Burrow to look to as well. Tennessee is the best defensive team that Cincinnati has faced in a while and will undoubtedly have a plan in place to slow down the explosive rookie. Of course, Chase could still have a solid game and fall short of this lofty NFL betting receptions total.

Ryan Tannehill Under 238.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The Titans are set to welcome back their best offensive weapons in running back Derrick Henry for Saturday’s playoff game against the Bengals. However, to say that the Titans completely changed their offensive identity during his absence is simply foolish. From the time Henry went on IR following the Titans’ October 31st game to the end of the regular season, Ryan Tannehill only surpassed the NFL player props line of 238.5 passing yards twice in nine games played. Both of those performances came against the Houston Texans. Now that Henry is back, are we really supposed to anticipate Tannehill having a higher yardage total?

When it comes to Tannehill’s history in the postseason, he has only totaled 594 yards passing in four career starts, all with the Titans. That averages out to 133.5 yards per game, over 100 fewer than the prop total for this Divisional Round matchup. Tennessee has two superstar names playing wide receiver in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. However, it is clear at this point that the Titans are not willing to deviate from the offensive identity. The last place one should expect that to change is in the NFL Postseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-132)

One of the major talking points ahead of Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Round game has been the shoulder injury of 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. In fact, several NFL betting analysts were skeptical of whether or not he would even be able to play in this game. While those concerns have since died down, the 49ers will undoubtedly look to lean on their run game in an effort to keep their quarterback healthy. Thus, the NFL player props line of 1.5 touchdown passes for Garoppolo feels a bit high.

From a matchup standpoint, the Green Bay Packers have actually proven to be more vulnerable against the run defensively anyways. This could play right into Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ hands on Saturday. It seems safe to expect a heavy dose of both Elijah Mitchell and do-everything wideout Deebo Samuel in the ground game. If the 49ers find success running the football, they will have little onus to have Garoppolo do more than is absolutely necessary to keep drives alive. While the 49ers have been red-hot as a team recently, one would have to go back to December 12th to find the last time Garoppolo threw multiple TD passes in a game.

