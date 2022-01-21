Derrick Henry NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

King Henry is back! Yes, Derrick Henry has been cleared to play for the Tennessee Titans this weekend in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is one of the best running backs of this era of football. For this reason, it’s going to be exciting to place Derrick Henry NFL player props again. Needless to say, it’s been far too long.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Derrick Henry props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Titans running back, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Titans game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Derrick Henry Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

85.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

4.5 On First Carry: Over (+105) | Under (-135)

Anytime Touchdown + Titans Win (+125)

100+ Rushing Yards and a Touchdown (+175)

3+ Touchdowns Scored (+1000)

To Score First Touchdown (+450)

Anytime Touchdown (-175)

Multiple Touchdowns (+250)

Derrick Henry Injury Update

The Tennessee Titans running back suffered a foot injury on October 31st that some thought would be season-ending. While he did miss the rest of the regular season, Henry was cleared to play on Saturday. Coach Mike Vrabel said in the past that he doesn’t like “pitch counts.” In other words, there is a decent chance Henry is able to get close to a full workload against the Bengals. Cincinnati also has had some troubles stopping the run, which will only be made worse with the injuries they have suffered to their defensive front. Keep this in mind when you place your Derrick Henry prop bets.

Good luck with your NFL betting this weekend!

