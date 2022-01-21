Free NFL Picks and Parlays for Divisional Round Playoffs

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is one day away from kicking off. There will be a large amount of money bet on the games this weekend, and we’re here to make sure some of that money comes back to you! Make sure you get your free NFL picks and parlays all squared away before that first game begins.

A great way to maximize the fun you can have with sports betting is by creating a parlay. This is an “all or nothing” bet, stringing together multiple NFL picks. However, while the risk rises, the reward rises along with it. You should never drop a large amount of money you cannot afford to lose on a parlay, given the risk involved. However, it can be a pretty nice cherry on top of a fantastic Divisional Round weekend of NFL betting.

We went through our NFL picks against the spread in another article. Make sure you check that out. Here, we will go over the free NFL picks and parlays for the Divisional Round that will have great potential to return a large amount of money to you. All of the odds discussed can be found at Bovada Sportsbook. However, there are many sportsbooks for you to shop odds and maximize your profit.

Free NFL Picks and Parlays | Divisional Round Betting

Moneyline NFL Picks Parlay

Titans (-180) Packers (-240) Buccaneers (-145) Chiefs (-125)

Parlay Odds: +570

Bet $10 to Win $57.02 at Bovada

Yes, we’re looking at all four favorites this weekend. Individually, it may not be worth betting their moneyline. In a parlay, however, it’s a pretty nice payday. The Titans win seems like a lock. The Chiefs is an odds-booster. Deciding between the Rams and Buccaneers is tough. If Tampa is missing multiple offensive linemen, we may make a switch. However, if the majority are active, Tom Brady should make it to another championship game.

NFL Picks Against the Spread Parlay

Titans -3.5 49ers +6 Buccaneers -3 Chiefs -1.5

Parlay Odds: +1209

Bet $10 to Win $120.87 at Bovada

Again, check out our NFL picks against the spread article for more information on these picks. For this parlay, we like the 49ers to keep the game close against the Packers. The rest of the point spreads are close enough where we have the same free NFL picks for this parlay.

NFL 6-Point Teaser Parlay

Titans +2.5 49ers +12 SF-GB OVER 41 LAR-TB UNDER 54 Bills +7.5

Parlay Odds: +400

Bet $10 to Win $40 at Bovada

If you liked the parlay above, you’ll like this one even more! For this six-point teaser parlay, all of the point spreads and point totals will move six points, making them less profitable, but also less risky. For example, the Titans have to win by four points to cover their original spread. However, for this teaser parlay, they now can lose by two points and still have this NFL pick hit.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

