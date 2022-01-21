NFL Free Picks: Bengals vs Titans Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for AFC Divisional Playoffs

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs kicks off on Saturday afternoon with an AFC clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Many fans and analysts alike have been eagerly looking forward to this matchup given the stark contrast in styles between the two teams. After picking up the franchise’s first playoff win in over 30 years last week, the 4-seed Bengals will look to extend their run further. Meanwhile, the 1-seed Titans figure to be rested off a first-round bye and will also welcome their best player back from injury. The NFL betting odds list the home team as a small favorite in the Bengals vs Titans NFL free picks against the spread.

The following Bengals vs Titans NFL betting preview will provide you with the current odds, betting trends and picks for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoffs matchup.

Bengals vs Titans NFL Free Picks and Betting Preview

NFL Postseason — AFC Divisional Game

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7, 5-3 Away) vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5, 7-2 Home)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Coverage: CBS

Bengals vs Titans Betting Odds and NFL Picks Against the Spread

NFL betting odds for Bengals vs Titans are taken from BetOnline Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (+167) | TEN: (-192)

Spread: CIN: +3.5 (-111) | TEN: -3.5 (-109)

Total: 47.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via Action Network: CIN: (36%) | TEN: (64%)

Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Did the Bengals “win” last weekend’s Wild Card Game over the Las Vegas Raiders? While the stats look fine in the box score, anyone who watched the game can point to numerous instances in which the Raiders sort of beat themselves. Nonetheless, the game went down in the books as a long-awaited playoff win for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow was crisp, but he did not put up the kind of massive performance that Bengals fans have grown accustomed to. When the Bengals match up against defenses that do not blitz often, Burrow tends to struggle. Like the Raiders, the Titans were also among the five defenses who blitzed the fewest during the regular season.

Burrow’s performance tendencies against teams that only rush four defenders could spell trouble for the Bengals in Saturday’s NFL betting matchup. For Cincinnati to have a chance, the offensive line is also going to need to step up. Even against a depleted Raiders defensive front last week, running back Joe Mixon was held to just 2.8 yards per carry. Assuming Tennessee has a game plan in place to slow down rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, fellow receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd might be in line for a busy afternoon.

Tennessee Titans Preview

All eyes will be on the Titans’ backfield in this AFC Divisional Game. For the first time since October, superstar running back Derrick Henry is set to start and play in an NFL game. After rushing for over 2000 yards last year, Henry was on pace to do that and then some before his foot injury. Despite only playing half of the season, he still finished with the ninth-most rushing yards in the league. The Titans figure to command a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in this NFL betting matchup. This will prove vital for an offense with a run-first identity.

This Derrick Henry hype video is well done: pic.twitter.com/2HYG074tKQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 20, 2022

Speaking of Tennessee’s offensive identity, Mike Vrabel and his staff never wavered from their commitment to the run game even in Henry’s absence. The assertion that the Titans were playing a completely different style of football over the last two months is quite foolish. In fact, Ryan Tannehill only surpassed 215 yards passing twice over the final nine games. While the Titans do have a pair of brand name receivers in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, it remains clear that the focus is on wearing defenses down via the ground game.

Defensively, Tennessee improved from 29th in overall adjusted efficiency a season ago to 12th. A huge component of this was the ability of the front four to generate pressure while blitzing at a low rate as discussed above. As the Titans remain vulnerable in the secondary and will have to win up front in order to limit the explosive Cincinnati passing attack.

Bengals vs Titans NFL Betting Trends

Bengals are a perfect 5-0 ATS and 4-1 straight up in their last five games.

The total has gone under in four of the Titans’ last five games.

Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games.

Titans are just 1-5 ATS in their last six games against AFC North Division opponents.

Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven head-to-head matchups against the Titans.

Bengals vs Titans Stats

Cincinnati is averaging 27.0 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 7 in the NFL).

Cincinnati is surrendering 21.9 PPG this season (T-No. 15 in the NFL).

Tennessee is averaging 24.6 PPG this season (No. 15 in the NFL).

Tennessee is surrendering 20.8 PPG this season (No. 6 in the NFL).

Bengals vs Titans Prediction | NFL Free Picks

This Bengals vs Titans NFL betting prediction uses NumberFire’s game projections. They give Tennessee a 56.0% chance to win this AFC Divisional Round matchup.

