NFL Player Props for 49ers vs Packers Divisional Round Playoffs

In the second game of the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Green Bay Packers. The home-field advantage will be strong for the Packers, as the fans will be crazy and the temperatures will be cold. There are also a number of stars in this game, making betting on NFL players props even more fun.

With that being said, let’s jump straight into our NFL player props for the 49ers vs Packers NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game. While there are many great online sportsbooks for NFL player props, all of these odds can be found on BetOnline.

Brandon Aiyuk Under 4.5 Receptions (-145)

The biggest mismatch in this game is the 49ers running game against the Packers run defense. With Green Bay allowed 5.6 rushing yards per attempt over their past three games, look for San Francisco to run the ball a lot, which leads to fewer pass attempts in the game, obviously. On top of that, Brandon Aiyuk isn’t a focal point of this offense. He has totaled less than 4.5 receptions in five of his past eight games. NFL player props picking the over for rushing yards will be popular, while the under for many passing props seems right.

A.J. Dillon Over 38.5 Yards Rushing (-108)

With temperatures low and a wind chill near zero projected for Lambeau Field, it will truly feel like the “Frozen Tundra.” Unfortunately for the 49ers, the Packers have a mammoth that will be pounding the rock during the game. These types of games are exactly why the Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round last season. Look for him to fall forward on nearly every carry and rack up rushing yards. He’s totaled over 38.5 rushing yards in nine of his past 10 games as well, pointing to the over on this NFL player prop hitting.

Jimmy Garoppolo Under 20.5 Completions (-115)

As stated above, the 49ers have a mismatch in the running game, so they should be taking a run-heavy approach. The weather should also play a factor in this. It is also important to note that Jimmy Garoppolo is nowhere near healthy. He has a torn UCL in this thumb and a sprained throwing shoulder. In the cold, these injuries become a larger factor. Garoppolo has also been held under 20.5 completions in six of his past nine games.

