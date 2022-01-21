NFL Divisional Round — Bengals vs Titans Prediction, Picks, and Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round at Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs, Tennessee comes in with a 12-5 overall record after closing the regular season with a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Cincinnati earned an impressive AFC Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Bengals finished

Can the Bengals continue their run through the AFC Playoffs with a win over the Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday?

NFL Odds Divisional Playoffs — Titans vs. Bengals

Point Spread:

Tennessee Titans -3.5

Cincinnati Bengals +3.5

Moneyline:

Tennessee Titans -180

Cincinnati Bengals +155

Total:

47.5

In terms of Super Bowl betting odds, the Titans find themselves at +850 at Bovada while the Bengals have the highest odds to win Super Bowl 56 at +1800.

NFL Divisional Round — Titans vs. Bengals Preview

The Titans and Bengals find themselves two wins away from earning a trip to Super Bowl 2022 at Sofi Stadium on February 13.

Below, we’ll break down the AFC Divisional Round between the Titans and Bengals.

Will Henry’s Return Be The Difference For Tennessee?

Tennessee earned a bye in the AFC Wild Card Round by finishing the regular season with four wins over its final five contests.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to the top seed in the AFC despite battling through an up-and-down campaign. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the season. Tannehill also proved to be a threat on the ground in the red zone, as he racked up seven touchdowns on the ground with his legs for the second straight year. The Titans signal-caller should also benefit from having a full complement of wide receivers on the outside, as both Julio Jones and AJ Brown are expected to suit up on Saturday.

Titans officially activated RB Derrick Henry off injured reserve and he is expected to start Saturday vs. the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Tennessee also activated star running back Derrick Henry ahead of the AFC Divisional Round. Despite playing in only eight regular season games, Henry finished with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The time off should do the 28-year-old wonders, as he’s compiled 900 regular season carries over the last three seasons combined.

On defense, Tennessee has surrendered just 20.8 points per game, fifth in the NFL, and 329.8 yards of total offense, which ranks 12 in the league. The Titans have also been stout against the run, giving up only 84.6 yards per game on the ground, the league’s second-best mark during the regular season.

Bengals Hungry For Another Win After First Playoff Victory In 31 years

Cincinnati escaped with a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs last weekend. Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 310 yards with one touchdown and one interception while Ja’Marr Chase caught nine balls for 116 yards in the win. Cincinnati’s defense also stepped up, forcing two crucial turnovers on the day.

Joe Burrow finds Ja'Marr Chase to convert a 3rd and 7 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/QoYL0mgSlj — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 16, 2022

No quarterback-wide receiver duo was quite as dynamic as Burrow and his former LSU teammate. During the regular season, Chase racked up 81 receptions to go along with an NFL-rookie record 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He followed that up with a 100-yard performance in his first ever playoff game.

While Chase stole most of the headlines with his record-setting campaign, Burrow has had a terrific season as well. The former No. 1 overall pick returned from a season-ending injury to throw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Bengals to their first postseason win in 31 years.

I trust Joe Burrow can lead the #Bengals to the Superbowl— his performances in must win games are astonishing. 👀 for yourself 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/VfYedWtrmG — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 18, 2022

On defense, the Bengals will get a boost this week. Head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Henderson cleared concussion protocols and will be available to play on Saturday.

During the regular season, Cincinnati ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game (22.1), total defense (350.8), and passing defense (248.4). However, the Bengals ranks fifth in the league against the run, allowing just 102.5 yards per game — a factor which could help them this weekend.

NFL Divisional Playoffs – Titans vs Bengals Betting Trends

Below, you’ll find some betting trends for the Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

The Tennessee Titans are:

🔥 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

🔥 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 home games

🧊 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 Saturday games

The Cincinnati Bengals are:

🔥 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

🧊 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five playoff games as an underdog

🧊 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

Bengals vs Titans Predictions

As enticing as the moneyline odds are for the Bengals, we’re going to play it safe and take the Titans in this spot. Tennessee has one of the best run defenses in the NFL and should have an edge at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball after an extra week off. Not to mention, Mike Vrabel is 4-0 straight up and against the spread coming off of a bye week as an NFL head coach.

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense can’t afford to be one-dimensional this week, especially after stalling multiple times in the red zone in their Wild Card win against the Raiders. Take the Titans to cover the spread in this AFC Divisional Round battle on Saturday.

Tennessee Titans Moneyline (-180)

Titans vs Bengals Picks Against The Spread

The Bengals are coming off of a hard fought win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the win, the Bengals’ offense was underwhelming, especially in the red zone — an area of the field where the Raiders’ defense was historically bad this year.

Mike Vrabel is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and with two weeks to prepare, the Titans should have an overwhelming advantage in this spot. Add in the fact that Tennessee will have Derrick Henry, AJ Brown, and Julio Jones on the field together and there could be some value on the Titans in this spot. Take Tennessee to cover the spread in this AFC Divisional Round battle at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Tennessee Titans -3.5 (-110)

Titans vs Bengals Props Bet

While taking a quarterback to rush in the first touchdown of the game might seem like a risky bet, there might be some value in this spot. With seven rushing touchdowns, Tannehill was a major threat inside the red zone for Tennessee. Four of his seven rushing scores came from inside the red zone, according to NFL Savant. Tannehill will also have a healthy Derrick Henry and a full complement of weapons on the outside, so there will be plenty of playmakers on the field to take the attention away from the threat of his mobility. Take Ryan Tannehill to score the first touchdown of the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Tannehill to score the first touchdown (+1800)

Titans vs Bengals Betting Picks

