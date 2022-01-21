eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 21/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 21/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 21/22

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Raquel Pennington looks on after defeating Ashlee Evans-Smith in their fight during the UFC 181 event at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Amanda Nunes 553
2 6 1 Julianna Pena 403
3 2 4 Irene Aldana 201.5
4 15 8 Raquel Pennington 154
5 3 5 Aspen Ladd 112.5
6 4 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5
7 5 6 Ketlen Vieira 90
8 7 Josiane Nunes 80
9 8 16 Norma Dumont 77
10 9 Jessica-Rose Clark 73.5
11 11 Bea Malecki 49
12 12 Wu Yanan 48
13 13 Alexis Davis 46.5
14 14 14 Karol Rosa 41
15 10 11 Macy Chiasson 40
16 16 10 Sara McMann 38
17 17 13 Pannie Kianzad 36
18 18 15 Julia Avila 23
19 19 Stephanie Egger 20
20 20 9 Miesha Tate 18
21 22 Leah Letson 9
22 23 Joselyne Edwards 8
23 24 Julija Stoliarenko 0
23 24 Shanna Young 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer for 49ers vs Packers NFL Playoffs Game

BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer for 49ers vs Packers NFL Playoffs Game
Zach Brunner Zach Brunner January 21st, 2022

In the second game of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, we have the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Green Bay Packers. This...

Related news