BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer for Rams vs Buccaneers NFL Playoffs Game

In the first Divisional Round game on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This Rams vs Buccaneers matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a BetOnline promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these Rams vs Buccaneers betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Divisional Round bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Rams vs Buccaneers Game Info

Los Angeles Rams (13-5, 7-2 Away) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4, 8-1 Home)

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: NBC

Rams vs Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: LAR: (+126) | TB: (-146)

Spread: LAR: +3 (-120) | TB: -3 (+100)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

