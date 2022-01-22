Cody Stamann Career Earnings

(Cody Stamann Career Earnings – UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Ware) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – W (Duquesnoy) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Caraway) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – L (Sterling) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Perez) – $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – D (Yadong) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Kelleher) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 16/20 – L (Rivera) – $44,000 ($39,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – L (Dvalishvili) – $45,000 ($39,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Cody Stamman’s Career Earnings: $395,500

