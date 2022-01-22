Free NFL Picks: 49ers vs Packers Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for NFC Divisional Playoffs

The second NFL Playoffs game on Saturday features an NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. This marks the second head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season. Of course, the first came all the way back in Week 3 and featured the Packers winning on a last-second field goal. While the 49ers come in with plenty of momentum, the Packers figure to be healthier and more well-rested following a first-round bye. The NFL betting odds and have pegged the home team as a moderate favorite ahead of this 49ers vs Packers primetime showdown.

The following 49ers vs Packers NFL betting preview will provide you with the current odds, betting trends and free NFL picks for the NFC Divisional Round matchup.

49ers vs Packers Free NFL Picks and Betting Preview

NFL Postseason — NFC Divisional Game

San Francisco 49ers (11-7, 7-3 Away) vs. Green Bay Packers (13-4, 8-0 Home)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Coverage: FOX

49ers vs Packers Betting Odds and Free NFL Picks Against the Spread

NFL betting odds for 49ers vs Packers are taken from BetOnline Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (+199) | GB: (-229)

Spread: SF: +5.5 (-115) | GB: -5.5 (-105)

Total: 47 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting via Action Network: SF: (44%) | GB: (56%)

San Francisco 49ers Preview

The 49ers have essentially been in playoff mode for three weeks now. Wins in each of their final two regular-season games proved necessary just to qualify for the postseason. Upon getting in, Kyle Shanahan’s team sprung a Wild Card Round upset by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Although the final margin was only six points, the 49ers completely dominated the game. How much of the result was attributed to their own strong play as opposed to an awful showing by Dallas is certainly debatable.

Unfortunately, the win did not come without a cost. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner picked up injuries in the contest. While all are good to go for Saturday night’s NFL betting matchup, the frigid temperatures expected in Green Bay could add a level of discomfort to even minor injuries.

Considering that Garoppolo is now nursing both a sprained shoulder and a partially torn UCL in the thumb on his throwing hand, the 49ers’ emphasis on pounding the ball via the run game figures to only increase. Wideout Deebo Samuel was not a part of San Francisco’s rushing attack in the first 49ers vs Packers matchup back in Week 3. At that time, rookie Elijah Mitchell was also yet to burst onto the scene as the team’s top RB. In addition to protecting Garoppolo, being able to sustain long, grinding drives via the run will also help the 49ers keep the ball away from the Packers’ offense.

Defensively, the Niners ranked second in adjusted efficiency against the run this season but were only 16th against the pass. That could spell trouble when facing the best quarterback in the game today.

Green Bay Packers Preview

After only playing their starters in the first half of a meaningless Week 18 finale and having the subsequent Wild Card Round off, the Packers come into this NFL betting contest as healthy as they have been all season. In many ways, this matchup sets up as the biggest “Rest vs. Rust” game of this year’s postseason. Of course, playing at home in temperatures hovering around 0℉ will presumably be a benefit to 1-seed as well.

While football is a team game, the Packers’ success largely revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He had little difficulty in reading the 49ers’ defense and picking them apart in the first meeting between the teams this season. Unless San Fran is better able to disguise some of their coverages, it will likely be more of the same on Saturday night.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 It's time for the playoffs. Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022

Another key element to note for the Packers’ offense is the health of the offensive line. The return of star left tackle David Bakhtiari from injury will be massive especially when dealing with such a talented 49ers defensive front. It also goes without saying that Davante Adams will have an advantage no matter who the Niners put on him. Adams’ track record in cold weather games is pretty darn impressive, to say the least.

Where the Packers could lose in the NFL betting picks against the spread is on defense and special teams. Green Bay’s overall adjusted defensive efficiency ranking of 22nd is the second-worst of any of the remaining playoff teams. Specifically, the Pack was an abysmal 28th in adjusted DVOA against the run according to Football Outsiders. A team that struggled to tackle all season long will need to shore up this facet of their game against a physical rushing offense.

49ers vs Packers NFL Betting Trends

49ers are 5-1 both straight up and ATS in their last six games.

Five of the 49ers’ last six games have gone under the total.

Since 2000, Packers are 17-5-3 ATS when playing against opponents who had to travel 1500 miles or more.

The over is 10-0 in the Packers’ last ten games played in the month of January.

Ten of the last 13 49ers vs Packers head-to-head matchups went over the total.

49ers vs Packers Stats

San Francisco is averaging 25.0 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 13 in the NFL).

San Francisco is surrendering 21.2 PPG this season (T-No. 7 in the NFL).

Green Bay is averaging 26.5 PPG this season (T-No. 9 in the NFL).

Green Bay is surrendering 21.8 PPG this season (T-No. 13 in the NFL).

49ers vs Packers Prediction | Free NFL Picks

The free NFL picks and NFL betting prediction for 49ers vs Packers uses NumberFire’s game projections. They give Green Bay a 68.6% chance to win this NFC Divisional Round matchup.

