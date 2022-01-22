Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

It has been a long time coming, but Matthew Stafford finally got his first NFL Playoffs win last weekend. He has played well all season and will look to keep the momentum rolling and punch his ticket to his first career NFC Championship game. We are in uncharted territory for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, which makes betting on these Matthew Stafford player props this weekend exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Matthew Stafford props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Rams vs Buccaneers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Matthew Stafford Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)

1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-222) | Under (+166)

280.5 Passing Yards: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

2.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-106) | Under (-122)

36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Longest Completion of 39.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

0.5 Interceptions: Over (-115) | Under (+115)

250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (-110)

2+ Passing TDs and Rams Win (+160)

1+ Passing TDs in Each Half (EVEN)

Stafford Passing Completions

Completions Odds 10-15 +800 16-20 +500 21-25 +250 26-30 +250 31-35 +500 36-40 +750 41+ +1400

Stafford Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds 0-200 +600 201-225 +1000 226-250 +750 251-275 +550 276-300 +450 301-325 +500 326-350 +700 351+ +350

Matthew Stafford Stats | Wild Card Weekend

It can be important to see how the veteran quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Matthew Stafford player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 202 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While this was a solid performance, we can assume his passing attempts will be much higher on Sunday.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next