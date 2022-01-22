eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Zach Brunner
Last updated

matthew stafford NFL Player Props rams vs buccaneers

It has been a long time coming, but Matthew Stafford finally got his first NFL Playoffs win last weekend. He has played well all season and will look to keep the momentum rolling and punch his ticket to his first career NFC Championship game. We are in uncharted territory for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, which makes betting on these Matthew Stafford player props this weekend exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Matthew Stafford props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Rams vs Buccaneers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Matthew Stafford Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Stafford Props

24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)

 

1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-222) | Under (+166)

 

280.5 Passing Yards: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

 

2.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-106) | Under (-122)

 

Place Matthew Stafford Props on BetOnline

Bovada Stafford Props

36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

Longest Completion of 39.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

0.5 Interceptions: Over (-115) | Under (+115)

 

250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (-110)

 

2+ Passing TDs and Rams Win (+160)

 

1+ Passing TDs in Each Half (EVEN)

 

Place Matthew Stafford Props on Bovada

BetUS Stafford Props

Stafford Passing Completions

Completions Odds
10-15 +800
16-20 +500
21-25 +250
26-30 +250
31-35 +500
36-40 +750
41+ +1400

 

Stafford Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds
0-200 +600
201-225 +1000
226-250 +750
251-275 +550
276-300 +450
301-325 +500
326-350 +700
351+ +350
Place Matthew Stafford Props on BetUS

Matthew Stafford Stats | Wild Card Weekend

It can be important to see how the veteran quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Matthew Stafford player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 202 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While this was a solid performance, we can assume his passing attempts will be much higher on Sunday.

About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

