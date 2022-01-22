Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

It has been a long time coming, but Matthew Stafford finally got his first NFL Playoffs win last weekend. He has played well all season and will look to keep the momentum rolling and punch his ticket to his first career NFC Championship game. We are in uncharted territory for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, which makes betting on these Matthew Stafford player props this weekend exciting.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Matthew Stafford props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Rams vs Buccaneers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Matthew Stafford Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Stafford Props
24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)
1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-222) | Under (+166)
280.5 Passing Yards: Over (-112) | Under (-115)
2.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-106) | Under (-122)
Bovada Stafford Props
36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Longest Completion of 39.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (-115) | Under (+115)
250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (-110)
2+ Passing TDs and Rams Win (+160)
1+ Passing TDs in Each Half (EVEN)
BetUS Stafford Props
Stafford Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+800
|16-20
|+500
|21-25
|+250
|26-30
|+250
|31-35
|+500
|36-40
|+750
|41+
|+1400
Stafford Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+600
|201-225
|+1000
|226-250
|+750
|251-275
|+550
|276-300
|+450
|301-325
|+500
|326-350
|+700
|351+
|+350
Matthew Stafford Stats | Wild Card Weekend
It can be important to see how the veteran quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Matthew Stafford player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 202 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While this was a solid performance, we can assume his passing attempts will be much higher on Sunday.Read next
Tom Brady NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round
Tom Brady is in familiar territory. He is just one win away from Conference Championship Weekend and two wins away from yet another Super Bowl...