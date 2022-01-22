NFL Player Props for Rams vs Buccaneers Divisional Round Playoffs

In the first game on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are a large number of stars in this game, making betting on NFL player props incredibly fun. There also looks to be an obvious edge we can get in this game.

With that being said, let’s jump straight into our NFL player props for the Rams vs Buccaneers NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game. While there are many great online sportsbooks for NFL player props, all of these odds can be found on BetOnline.

NFL Player Props for Rams vs Buccaneers

Tyler Johnson Over 33.5 Yards Receiving (-114)

We know this Buccaneers receiving corps is depleted without both Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. This offense also looks like it could be playing without Tristan Wirfs at right tackle, or he at least will be hobbled. To combat this, they will need to keep a tight end to block or at least chip, limiting Tom Brady’s receiving options even more. If we assume Jalen Ramsey will cover Mike Evans, then Tyler Johnson should see an increase in his workload by default.

Last weekend, he played 77% of the offensive snaps. This led to him catching two passes for 30 yards in a game that the Buccaneers dominated from start to finish. Assuming Tampa will need to be more aggressive offensively, we could see Johnson push for five or six targets in this game.

Matthew Stafford Under 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-235)

The Rams will be playing without Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Even with him, they would have had trouble against the Tampa defensive front. This seems like a game where both offenses have their troubles, so projecting Matthew Stafford to pass for three touchdowns seems a bit foolish. Stafford has thrown for over two touchdowns just once in his last five games. It’s unlikely he does it Sunday.

Matthew Stafford Over 280.5 Yards Passing (-112)

While Stafford is unlikely to find the end zone more than twice, he can still gain plenty of yards through the air. As stated above, the Rams offensive line is likely going to have troubles against Tampa. The Buccaneers’ run defense is stout, but the secondary has its issues. The plan of attack for the Rams is clearly to throw the ball. Earlier this season, Stafford threw for 343 yards against the Bucs. He has a chance to break 300 again.

