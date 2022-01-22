NFL Divisional Round 49ers vs Packers Prediction, Picks, and Preview

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Green Bay comes in as the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 13-4 overall record. At 10-7, San Francisco finished the year as one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning seven of its last nine games, including a gutsy overtime victory in a win-or-go-home game versus the Los Angeles Rams in the final week of the regular season. Then, the 49ers outdid themselves with an upset victory on the road in Dallas against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.

Can the Packers take down the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night?

NFL Odds Divisional Playoffs — 49ers vs Packers Odds

Point Spread:

Green Bay Packers -5.5 (-115)

San Francisco 49ers +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

Green Bay Packers (-240)

San Francisco 49ers (+200)

Total:

47.0 (-110)

NFL Divisional Playoffs — 49ers vs Packers Preview

The Packers and 49ers will renew their rivalry in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night. These two teams met in Week 3 of the regular season with Green Bay edging San Francisco in a narrow 30-28 win. However, Aaron Rodgers comes into the weekend with an 0-3 record versus the 49ers in the NFL Playoffs.

Below, we’ll break down the NFC Divisional Round matchup.

Can Aaron Rodgers earn his first career playoff win over the 49ers ?

After getting a bye on Wild Card weekend, the Packers come into the NFC Divisional Playoffs favored by nearly a touchdown. A big part of that reason has been the play of NFL MVP-favorite Aaron Rodgers, who had one of the best seasons of his career at age 38. Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and a league-low four interceptions this season.

.@AaronRodgers12 was given 37 seconds to lead a comeback in Week 3. That's too much time. 📺: #SFvsGB – Saturday 8:15pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/A3hRUprnfS — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

The Packers should be much closer to full strength this week, as slot receiver Randall Cobb is set to return from the IR. Green Bay’s pass rush will also get a boost this week, as Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus are expected to return from injury for the NFC Divisional Round.

On defense, Green Bay has surrendered 21.8 points per game and 328.2 yards of total offense per contest. The Packers ranked 10th in the league against the run, allowing just 109.1 rushing yards per game, but will have their run defense tested against one of the most creative rushing attacks in the NFL.

Will The 49ers Be Able To Repeat Their Wild Card Performance?

San Francisco held on for a 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 passes for 172 yards with an interception while Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel each added rushing touchdowns in the win.

Deebo Samuel going “give me the ball” and scoring from 26 yards out on the next play is some special, special stuff. pic.twitter.com/IkXVLDBntL — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 18, 2022

A lot has been made about Garoppolo’s record in cold weather games. The 49ers quarterback is 1-2 in cold weather games during his career but he’s never experienced anything like Lambeau Field at this time of year. In fact, Garoppolo has never started a game in which the temperature was below 41 degrees.

Nick Bosa has been officially cleared to play for Saturday 😈

pic.twitter.com/IVRIjolUVC — KNBR (@KNBR) January 21, 2022

The 49ers’ defense will get a boost as defensive end Nick Bosa was cleared to play after suffering a concussion in last week’s win. Bosa was fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

As a team, San Francisco ranked 10th in scoring defense during the regular season at 21.5 points per game. They also limited opponents to just 310 yards of total offense, third in the NFL, while giving up only 206.5 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NFL Divisional Round – 49ers vs Packers Betting Trends

Below, you’ll find some betting trends for the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers matchup.

The Green Bay Packers are:

🔥 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 games following a straight up loss

🔥 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 home games

🔥 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 vs. NFC

The San Francisco 49ers are:

🔥 8-0 against the spread in their last 8 games in January.

🔥 4-0 against the spread in their last 4 Divisional Playoffs games

🔥 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 Saturday games

49ers vs Packers Prediction

There are a lot of factors working against the 49ers this weekend. This will be San Francisco’s sixth road game in eight contests and the 49ers come in banged up on both sides of the football. Despite those facts, it’s hard to like San Francisco’s chances in this spot. San Francisco dominated the line of scrimmage last week against Dallas and got consistent pressure versus Dak Prescott. If the 49ers’ defense can put together a similar performance, they should be in position to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

While this might not count for much: Jimmy Garoppolo is also 13-5 straight up as an underdog, the best mark of any quarterback during the Super Bowl era.

Take San Francisco to win this game on the road at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

San Francisco 49ers Moneyline ()

49ers vs Packers Picks Against The Spread

Since Week 2, Aaron Rodgers has led the best offense in the NFL but the Packers. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished the regular season ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense at 21.5 points per game but that number has dwindled down to just 16.2 points per game over their last five contests. They also finished third in total defense, fifth versus the pass, and seventh against the run. San Francisco has also given Rodgers fits during the NFL Playoffs throughout his career. In fact, the Packers’ quarterback is 0-3 in his career versus San Francisco during the postseason. Take the 49ers to cover the spread at home in this matchup in Green Bay on Saturday night.

San Francisco 49ers (-110)

49ers vs Packers Props Bet

This matchup features two of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel. With Samuel and the 49ers run game expected to draw plenty of attention from the Packers’ defense, one player is being overlooked at the sportsbooks — 49ers tight end George Kittle.

At BetOnline, Kittle is listed at a +1200 to score the first touchdown, a pretty price for one of the league’s best tight ends. Kittle finished with 910 yards and six touchdowns this season. He also had seven catches for 92 yards in San Francisco’s Week 3 battle versus Green Bay. In three career games against the Packers, he’s racked up 251 yards and a score. Not to mention, Green Bay gave up eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Take George Kittle to score the first touchdown in this game on Saturday afternoon.

Take George Kittle to score the first touchdown (+1200)

49ers vs Packerss Betting Picks

