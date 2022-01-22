Said Nurmagomedov Career Earnings

(Said Nurmagomedov Career Earnings – UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Scoggins) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Ramos) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Barcelos) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – W (Striegl) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Said Nurmagomedov’s Career Earnings: $112,500

