Tom Brady NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Tom Brady is in familiar territory. He is just one win away from Conference Championship Weekend and two wins away from yet another Super Bowl appearance. He knows what it takes to get there, and he knows his level of play will need to rise this weekend. That is what makes betting on Tom Brady player props so exciting for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tom Brady props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Buccaneers quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Rams vs Buccaneers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

26.5 Pass Completions: Over (-149) | Under (+114)

2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+144) | Under (-189)

291.5 Passing Yards: Over (-123) | Under (-105)

1.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-116) | Under (-111)

38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

Longest Completion of 39.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

0.5 Interceptions: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (-130)

2+ Passing TDs and Buccaneers Win (-110)

2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+500)

Brady Passing Completions

Completions Odds 10-15 +900 16-20 +550 21-25 +300 26-30 +275 31-35 +450 36-40 +600 41+ +850

Brady Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds 0-200 +750 201-225 +1200 226-250 +800 251-275 +550 276-300 +450 301-325 +550 326-350 +600 351+ +300

Tom Brady Stats | Wild Card Weekend

It can be important to see how the veteran quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Tom Brady player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady completed 29 of his 37 pass attempts for 271 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While it was a solid performance, the competition is a step up on Sunday.

