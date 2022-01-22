Tom Brady NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Tom Brady is in familiar territory. He is just one win away from Conference Championship Weekend and two wins away from yet another Super Bowl appearance. He knows what it takes to get there, and he knows his level of play will need to rise this weekend. That is what makes betting on Tom Brady player props so exciting for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tom Brady props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Buccaneers quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Rams vs Buccaneers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Tom Brady Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Brady Props
26.5 Pass Completions: Over (-149) | Under (+114)
2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+144) | Under (-189)
291.5 Passing Yards: Over (-123) | Under (-105)
1.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-116) | Under (-111)
Bovada Brady Props
38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-120) | Under (-110)
Longest Completion of 39.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (-130)
2+ Passing TDs and Buccaneers Win (-110)
2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+500)
BetUS Brady Props
Brady Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+900
|16-20
|+550
|21-25
|+300
|26-30
|+275
|31-35
|+450
|36-40
|+600
|41+
|+850
Brady Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+750
|201-225
|+1200
|226-250
|+800
|251-275
|+550
|276-300
|+450
|301-325
|+550
|326-350
|+600
|351+
|+300
Tom Brady Stats | Wild Card Weekend
It can be important to see how the veteran quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Tom Brady player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady completed 29 of his 37 pass attempts for 271 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While it was a solid performance, the competition is a step up on Sunday.Read next
Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round
It has been a long time coming, but Matthew Stafford finally got his first NFL Playoffs win last weekend. He has played well all season...