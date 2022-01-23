Josh Allen NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have taken a step forward every single season with him as their quarterback. However, losing tonight would be considered a step backward. They will look to keep the momentum rolling after Allen played a near-perfect game last weekend against their divisional rivals. The thought that his momentum could carry over is exactly why betting Josh Allen player props tonight could pay out nicely.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Josh Allen props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Bills quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bills vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Josh Allen Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Allen Props
24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-112) | Under (-115)
1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-200) | Under (+152)
283.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-14)
53.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-125) | Under (-103)
Bovada Allen Props
36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (-125) | Under (-105)
375+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (+1100)
2+ Passing TDs and Bills Win (+150)
2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+750)
BetUS Allen Props
Allen Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+700
|16-20
|+350
|21-25
|+250
|26-30
|+275
|31-35
|+650
|36-40
|+900
|41+
|+1400
Allen Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+650
|201-225
|+1100
|226-250
|+750
|251-275
|+550
|276-300
|+500
|301-325
|+500
|326-350
|+600
|351+
|+325
Josh Allen Stats | Wild Card Weekend
It can be important to see how the young quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Josh Allen player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the New England Patriots, Allen completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. This was a near-perfect game for Allen. Weill he be able to do it again tonight?Read next
Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round
After two straight trips to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to get one win close to that goal once...