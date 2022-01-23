eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Josh Allen NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Zach Brunner
Last updated

Josh Allen player props nfl picks

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have taken a step forward every single season with him as their quarterback. However, losing tonight would be considered a step backward. They will look to keep the momentum rolling after Allen played a near-perfect game last weekend against their divisional rivals. The thought that his momentum could carry over is exactly why betting Josh Allen player props tonight could pay out nicely.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Josh Allen props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Bills quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bills vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Josh Allen Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Allen Props

24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

 

1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-200) | Under (+152)

 

283.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-14)

 

53.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-125) | Under (-103)

 

Place Josh Allen Props on BetOnline

Bovada Allen Props

36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

0.5 Interceptions: Over (-125) | Under (-105)

 

375+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (+1100)

 

2+ Passing TDs and Bills Win (+150)

 

2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+750)

 

Place Josh Allen Props on Bovada

BetUS Allen Props

Allen Passing Completions

Completions Odds
10-15 +700
16-20 +350
21-25 +250
26-30 +275
31-35 +650
36-40 +900
41+ +1400

 

Allen Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds
0-200 +650
201-225 +1100
226-250 +750
251-275 +550
276-300 +500
301-325 +500
326-350 +600
351+ +325
Place Josh Allen Props on BetUS

Josh Allen Stats | Wild Card Weekend

It can be important to see how the young quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Josh Allen player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the New England Patriots, Allen completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. This was a near-perfect game for Allen. Weill he be able to do it again tonight?

About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

