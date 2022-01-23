eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Zach Brunner
Last updated

Patrick Mahomes player props nfl picks

After two straight trips to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to get one win close to that goal once again. Last week showed they are playing their best at the right time, which makes betting the Patrick Mahomes player props tonight very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Patrick Mahomes props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Chiefs quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bills vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Patrick Mahomes Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Mahomes Props

25.5 Pass Completions: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

 

2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+100) | Under (-143)

 

285.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

 

26.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-125) | Under (-103)

 

Place Patrick Mahomes Props on BetOnline

Bovada Mahomes Props

38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

0.5 Interceptions: Over (+105) | Under (-135)

 

300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (-225)

 

Mahomes & Josh Allen 325+ Passing Each (+375)

 

2+ Passing TDs and Chiefs Win (-110)

 

Place Patrick Mahomes Props on Bovada

BetUS Mahomes Props

Mahomes Passing Completions

Completions Odds
10-15 +800
16-20 +500
21-25 +250
26-30 +250
31-35 +500
36-40 +750
41+ +1400

 

Mahomes Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds
0-200 +800
201-225 +1200
226-250 +750
251-275 +550
276-300 +450
301-325 +500
326-350 +600
351+ +300
Place Patrick Mahomes Props on BetUS

Patrick Mahomes Stats | Wild Card Weekend

It can be important to see how the talented quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Patrick Mahomes player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes completed 30 of his 39 pass attempts for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. It was a terrific performance against a talented defense. Will he be able to do it again tonight?

About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

