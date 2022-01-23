Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

After two straight trips to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to get one win close to that goal once again. Last week showed they are playing their best at the right time, which makes betting the Patrick Mahomes player props tonight very exciting.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Patrick Mahomes props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Chiefs quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bills vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Patrick Mahomes Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Mahomes Props
25.5 Pass Completions: Over (-112) | Under (-115)
2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+100) | Under (-143)
285.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)
26.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-125) | Under (-103)
Bovada Mahomes Props
38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (+105) | Under (-135)
300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (-225)
Mahomes & Josh Allen 325+ Passing Each (+375)
2+ Passing TDs and Chiefs Win (-110)
BetUS Mahomes Props
Mahomes Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+800
|16-20
|+500
|21-25
|+250
|26-30
|+250
|31-35
|+500
|36-40
|+750
|41+
|+1400
Mahomes Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+800
|201-225
|+1200
|226-250
|+750
|251-275
|+550
|276-300
|+450
|301-325
|+500
|326-350
|+600
|351+
|+300
Patrick Mahomes Stats | Wild Card Weekend
It can be important to see how the talented quarterback played last week when you’re placing your Patrick Mahomes player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes completed 30 of his 39 pass attempts for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. It was a terrific performance against a talented defense. Will he be able to do it again tonight?Read next
Josh Allen NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round
The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have taken a step forward every single season with him as their quarterback. However, losing tonight would be considered...