UFC 270 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

AND STILL!!!! Francis Ngannou escaped with his UFC Heavyweight Title around his waist at the end of UFC 270 and was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission (first reported by Manouk Akopyan)

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Francis Ngannou: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $542,000 ($500,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $292,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $232,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $106,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Said Nurmagomedov: $104,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vanessa Demopoulos: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: $71,000 ($65,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $52,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $51,000 ($45,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Victor Henry: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $35,000 ($29,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Morales: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Della Maddalena: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jasmine Jasudavicius: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kay Hansen: $21,000 ($17,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fialho: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Silvana Gomez Juarez: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pete Rodriguez: $14,000 ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Saimon Oliveira: $14,000 ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Genaro Valdez: $14,000 ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Read next