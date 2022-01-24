NFL Playoff Schedule for Conference Championship Games

While the Super Wild Card Weekend was super boring, the Divisional Round games made up for that. After four exciting finishes, four teams remain for Conference Championship weekend. The cream has risen to the top, and we have the best teams remaining on the NFL Playoff schedule.

Wild Card Weekend had games spanning three days. The Divisional Round had games on both Saturday and Sunday. The NFL Playoff schedule for the Conference Championship games features both games on Sunday.

The AFC Championship is a rematch between the Bengals and the Chiefs. The two teams met in Week 17, which resulted in a three-point home victory for Cincinnati.

The NFC Championship is an NFC West divisional matchup, meaning this is the third game between the 49ers and Rams this season. San Francisco won the first meeting at home by 21 points, then the second matchup in overtime. This will be an interesting game and, unfortunately, injuries could play a large part.

Let’s take a look at the NFL Playoff schedule for the Conference Championship games!

Note: Number in parenthesis indicates team’s playoff seeding

AFC Championship

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

NFC Championship

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs (4) Los Angeles Rams

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: FOX

