Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket for the Conference Championship Round

Wow. The Divisional Round raised the excitement to an all-time level, with all four games coming down to the final drive. If this is a sign of things to come for the final three games, we should all be more than satisfied. As we head onto Conference Championship weekend, you may have had your bracket busted. Here, you can get another free printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket for this weekend.

Whether you are competing with your family or co-workers, getting your printable NFL Playoff bracket filled out with the best picks is essential! If you want to put money on your predictions this weekend, make sure you explore the various sportsbook options available.

Printable NFL Playoff Schedule Bracket

As we stated above, you came to the right place to get your printable NFL Playoff schedule and bracket for the Conference Championship games. Simply CLICK HERE to get your printable NFL Playoff bracket. It will take you to a Google Sheets spreadsheet where it is fully set up to be printed off and filled out.

The first game begins on Sunday afternoon, so make sure you download your free bracket before then!

NFL Conference Championship Schedule

Wild Card Weekend had games spanning three days. The Divisional Round had games on both Saturday and Sunday. The NFL Playoff schedule for the Conference Championship games features both games on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the Conference Championship games!

Note: Number in parenthesis indicates team’s playoff seeding

AFC Championship

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

NFC Championship

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs (4) Los Angeles Rams

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: FOX

NFL betting lines for the two games are available at many online sportsbooks. Get signed up today to get early action on the Conference Championship games on the NFL Playoff schedule!

