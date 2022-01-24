UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Results

eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Congratulations to Andre Tran for winning our UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Contest (via a tiebreaker)!  Next Pick ‘Em action for 2021 will be for UFC Vegas 47 on Feb 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ciryl Gane – 56%
Brandon Moreno – 74%
Said Nurmagomedov – 82%
Michel Pereira – 87%
Michael Morales – 62%

Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 3-2 (60%)


1 Andre Tran 10
2 Aydin Car 10
3 Kadyn Woodhouse 9
3 Kahui Tihore 9
3 Zac Denley 9
6 Alberto Pino 8
6 angelo PANALIGAN 8
6 Cooper 8
6 Daniel Rendine 8
6 Dylan J 8
6 Jeremy Morgan 8
6 Jesse M 8
6 Jonah 8
6 Joris Speelman 8
6 Max Andrews 8
6 Omar 8
6 Paolo 8
6 Zaheer 8
19 Ayman 7
19 Birney Lindsay 7
19 Bradley Sims 7
19 Cadeyrn Gunning 7
19 Cameron Walsh 7
19 Chris Chapman 7
19 Chris lloyd 7
19 dan 7
19 Darian Hall 7
19 Derek 7
19 Frankie Dicristofano 7
19 Ibrahim 7
19 Jake Billing 7
19 Jamahl Golland 7
19 Jonathan c 7
19 Latesh Pujari 7
19 Luke Smith 7
19 Marco Pham 7
19 Michael Coe 7
19 Mohammad Abdulahi 7
19 Monique 7
19 Nathan H. 7
19 Tristan Raye 7
19 Velk Da Elk 7
43 Adrian Sunnex 6
43 Bailey Charleston 6
43 Cagezilla Matchmaker 6
43 Christopher Reive 6
43 Cowan Stevens 6
43 daniel 6
43 Gagan Singh 6
43 Jacob  Suarez 6
43 Jake Hancock 6
43 John w 6
43 Josh dodd 6
43 Justin “slickj” vazquez 6
43 Kamron Stewart 6
43 Kurt Killberg 6
43 Kyle Duffy 6
43 Lachlan gordon 6
43 Manuel Chorens 6
43 MiracleMaia 6
43 Noe Gomez 6
43 Preyank Patel 6
43 Richard Parrinello 6
43 Stewartthames 6
43 Z J 6
66 agus susanto 5
66 Alec Schmitt 5
66 AshK.♡ 5
66 Barry Oh 5
66 Chris Joseph 5
66 Christian young 5
66 Cristian Laurent 5
66 Daniel Caughtry 5
66 Dave K. 5
66 DJ 5
66 Gagan Aujla 5
66 Ivan Miklec 5
66 Jackson Mitchell 5
66 Jacob Lalmansingh 5
66 Jacob Robbs 5
66 Jarome McGrath 5
66 John Stapleton 5
66 Josue Chew 5
66 Jules Bruno 5
66 Luke Galloway 5
66 Matthew Hawks 5
66 Melech Macatangay 5
66 Micah G 5
66 Michael Pham 5
66 Michael V. 5
66 Patrick R Stockstill Jr 5
66 Randy dang 5
66 Ray 5
66 Roger Navarro 5
66 SternFan74 5
66 Stone La Velle 5
66 Taeleipu 5
66 Tanner Owens 5
66 Victor Molina 5
100 Barry Irausquin 4
100 Ben 4
100 Ben Hilder 4
100 Craig Robertson 4
100 Danny 4
100 Emile Aoun 4
100 Glen Stanley 4
100 Isaac 4
100 Jens 4
100 Joshua Adepitan 4
100 Joshua Anderson 4
100 Justin Romero 4
100 Kai Arellano 4
100 Keanu D’haese 4
100 Larry Ledbetter 4
100 Luis Bernardo Bremer 4
100 Luke Rhoads 4
100 Matteo Malloni 4
100 Matthew 4
100 Max Jansson 4
100 Michael A 4
100 Nate stephen 4
100 Ryan Albury 4
100 Sam Fowler 4
100 Seb Murphy 4
100 Vetle woll 4
126 Alexis Armstrong-Smith 3
126 Amelia tovey 3
126 Brandon Kaplan 3
126 Brent Collins 3
126 Brooks Driver 3
126 Damien Abrams 3
126 Emma Vreeland 3
126 Herman Martinez 3
126 James Weise 3
126 John Rong 3
126 Laurel calantog 3
126 Liam Thomson 3
126 Luis 3
126 Michael J. 3
126 Walter colson 3
126 Walter III 3
142 Adell Kitchens 2
142 Gary Bollard 2
142 John F. 2
142 larry chaput 2
142 Neil H. 2
142 ROdney 2
142 Ryan Guest 2
142 ryanC 2
142 Samuel 2
142 The MMA Manifesto 2
152 Dwayne Murrell 1
152 Joseph Lord 1
152 TP 1


2022 Overall Top Ten

1 Max Andrews 17
1 Barry Oh 17
3 Omar 16
4 Darian Hall 15
4 Cameron Walsh 15
6 Aydin Car 14
6 Daniel 14
6 Andre Tran 14
9 DJ 13
9 Jake Billing 13
9 Stewartthames 13
9 Nathan H 13

 

