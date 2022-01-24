UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Results

Congratulations to Andre Tran for winning our UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Contest (via a tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action for 2021 will be for UFC Vegas 47 on Feb 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ciryl Gane – 56%

Brandon Moreno – 74%

Said Nurmagomedov – 82%

Michel Pereira – 87%

Michael Morales – 62%

Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 3-2 (60%)



1 Andre Tran 10 2 Aydin Car 10 3 Kadyn Woodhouse 9 3 Kahui Tihore 9 3 Zac Denley 9 6 Alberto Pino 8 6 angelo PANALIGAN 8 6 Cooper 8 6 Daniel Rendine 8 6 Dylan J 8 6 Jeremy Morgan 8 6 Jesse M 8 6 Jonah 8 6 Joris Speelman 8 6 Max Andrews 8 6 Omar 8 6 Paolo 8 6 Zaheer 8 19 Ayman 7 19 Birney Lindsay 7 19 Bradley Sims 7 19 Cadeyrn Gunning 7 19 Cameron Walsh 7 19 Chris Chapman 7 19 Chris lloyd 7 19 dan 7 19 Darian Hall 7 19 Derek 7 19 Frankie Dicristofano 7 19 Ibrahim 7 19 Jake Billing 7 19 Jamahl Golland 7 19 Jonathan c 7 19 Latesh Pujari 7 19 Luke Smith 7 19 Marco Pham 7 19 Michael Coe 7 19 Mohammad Abdulahi 7 19 Monique 7 19 Nathan H. 7 19 Tristan Raye 7 19 Velk Da Elk 7 43 Adrian Sunnex 6 43 Bailey Charleston 6 43 Cagezilla Matchmaker 6 43 Christopher Reive 6 43 Cowan Stevens 6 43 daniel 6 43 Gagan Singh 6 43 Jacob Suarez 6 43 Jake Hancock 6 43 John w 6 43 Josh dodd 6 43 Justin “slickj” vazquez 6 43 Kamron Stewart 6 43 Kurt Killberg 6 43 Kyle Duffy 6 43 Lachlan gordon 6 43 Manuel Chorens 6 43 MiracleMaia 6 43 Noe Gomez 6 43 Preyank Patel 6 43 Richard Parrinello 6 43 Stewartthames 6 43 Z J 6 66 agus susanto 5 66 Alec Schmitt 5 66 AshK.♡ 5 66 Barry Oh 5 66 Chris Joseph 5 66 Christian young 5 66 Cristian Laurent 5 66 Daniel Caughtry 5 66 Dave K. 5 66 DJ 5 66 Gagan Aujla 5 66 Ivan Miklec 5 66 Jackson Mitchell 5 66 Jacob Lalmansingh 5 66 Jacob Robbs 5 66 Jarome McGrath 5 66 John Stapleton 5 66 Josue Chew 5 66 Jules Bruno 5 66 Luke Galloway 5 66 Matthew Hawks 5 66 Melech Macatangay 5 66 Micah G 5 66 Michael Pham 5 66 Michael V. 5 66 Patrick R Stockstill Jr 5 66 Randy dang 5 66 Ray 5 66 Roger Navarro 5 66 SternFan74 5 66 Stone La Velle 5 66 Taeleipu 5 66 Tanner Owens 5 66 Victor Molina 5 100 Barry Irausquin 4 100 Ben 4 100 Ben Hilder 4 100 Craig Robertson 4 100 Danny 4 100 Emile Aoun 4 100 Glen Stanley 4 100 Isaac 4 100 Jens 4 100 Joshua Adepitan 4 100 Joshua Anderson 4 100 Justin Romero 4 100 Kai Arellano 4 100 Keanu D’haese 4 100 Larry Ledbetter 4 100 Luis Bernardo Bremer 4 100 Luke Rhoads 4 100 Matteo Malloni 4 100 Matthew 4 100 Max Jansson 4 100 Michael A 4 100 Nate stephen 4 100 Ryan Albury 4 100 Sam Fowler 4 100 Seb Murphy 4 100 Vetle woll 4 126 Alexis Armstrong-Smith 3 126 Amelia tovey 3 126 Brandon Kaplan 3 126 Brent Collins 3 126 Brooks Driver 3 126 Damien Abrams 3 126 Emma Vreeland 3 126 Herman Martinez 3 126 James Weise 3 126 John Rong 3 126 Laurel calantog 3 126 Liam Thomson 3 126 Luis 3 126 Michael J. 3 126 Walter colson 3 126 Walter III 3 142 Adell Kitchens 2 142 Gary Bollard 2 142 John F. 2 142 larry chaput 2 142 Neil H. 2 142 ROdney 2 142 Ryan Guest 2 142 ryanC 2 142 Samuel 2 142 The MMA Manifesto 2 152 Dwayne Murrell 1 152 Joseph Lord 1 152 TP 1



2022 Overall Top Ten

1 Max Andrews 17 1 Barry Oh 17 3 Omar 16 4 Darian Hall 15 4 Cameron Walsh 15 6 Aydin Car 14 6 Daniel 14 6 Andre Tran 14 9 DJ 13 9 Jake Billing 13 9 Stewartthames 13 9 Nathan H 13

