Congratulations to Andre Tran for winning our UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Contest (via a tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action for 2021 will be for UFC Vegas 47 on Feb 5th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Ciryl Gane – 56%
Brandon Moreno – 74%
Said Nurmagomedov – 82%
Michel Pereira – 87%
Michael Morales – 62%
Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 3-2 (60%)
UFC 270 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Andre Tran
|10
|2
|Aydin Car
|10
|3
|Kadyn Woodhouse
|9
|3
|Kahui Tihore
|9
|3
|Zac Denley
|9
|6
|Alberto Pino
|8
|6
|angelo PANALIGAN
|8
|6
|Cooper
|8
|6
|Daniel Rendine
|8
|6
|Dylan J
|8
|6
|Jeremy Morgan
|8
|6
|Jesse M
|8
|6
|Jonah
|8
|6
|Joris Speelman
|8
|6
|Max Andrews
|8
|6
|Omar
|8
|6
|Paolo
|8
|6
|Zaheer
|8
|19
|Ayman
|7
|19
|Birney Lindsay
|7
|19
|Bradley Sims
|7
|19
|Cadeyrn Gunning
|7
|19
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|19
|Chris Chapman
|7
|19
|Chris lloyd
|7
|19
|dan
|7
|19
|Darian Hall
|7
|19
|Derek
|7
|19
|Frankie Dicristofano
|7
|19
|Ibrahim
|7
|19
|Jake Billing
|7
|19
|Jamahl Golland
|7
|19
|Jonathan c
|7
|19
|Latesh Pujari
|7
|19
|Luke Smith
|7
|19
|Marco Pham
|7
|19
|Michael Coe
|7
|19
|Mohammad Abdulahi
|7
|19
|Monique
|7
|19
|Nathan H.
|7
|19
|Tristan Raye
|7
|19
|Velk Da Elk
|7
|43
|Adrian Sunnex
|6
|43
|Bailey Charleston
|6
|43
|Cagezilla Matchmaker
|6
|43
|Christopher Reive
|6
|43
|Cowan Stevens
|6
|43
|daniel
|6
|43
|Gagan Singh
|6
|43
|Jacob Suarez
|6
|43
|Jake Hancock
|6
|43
|John w
|6
|43
|Josh dodd
|6
|43
|Justin “slickj” vazquez
|6
|43
|Kamron Stewart
|6
|43
|Kurt Killberg
|6
|43
|Kyle Duffy
|6
|43
|Lachlan gordon
|6
|43
|Manuel Chorens
|6
|43
|MiracleMaia
|6
|43
|Noe Gomez
|6
|43
|Preyank Patel
|6
|43
|Richard Parrinello
|6
|43
|Stewartthames
|6
|43
|Z J
|6
|66
|agus susanto
|5
|66
|Alec Schmitt
|5
|66
|AshK.♡
|5
|66
|Barry Oh
|5
|66
|Chris Joseph
|5
|66
|Christian young
|5
|66
|Cristian Laurent
|5
|66
|Daniel Caughtry
|5
|66
|Dave K.
|5
|66
|DJ
|5
|66
|Gagan Aujla
|5
|66
|Ivan Miklec
|5
|66
|Jackson Mitchell
|5
|66
|Jacob Lalmansingh
|5
|66
|Jacob Robbs
|5
|66
|Jarome McGrath
|5
|66
|John Stapleton
|5
|66
|Josue Chew
|5
|66
|Jules Bruno
|5
|66
|Luke Galloway
|5
|66
|Matthew Hawks
|5
|66
|Melech Macatangay
|5
|66
|Micah G
|5
|66
|Michael Pham
|5
|66
|Michael V.
|5
|66
|Patrick R Stockstill Jr
|5
|66
|Randy dang
|5
|66
|Ray
|5
|66
|Roger Navarro
|5
|66
|SternFan74
|5
|66
|Stone La Velle
|5
|66
|Taeleipu
|5
|66
|Tanner Owens
|5
|66
|Victor Molina
|5
|100
|Barry Irausquin
|4
|100
|Ben
|4
|100
|Ben Hilder
|4
|100
|Craig Robertson
|4
|100
|Danny
|4
|100
|Emile Aoun
|4
|100
|Glen Stanley
|4
|100
|Isaac
|4
|100
|Jens
|4
|100
|Joshua Adepitan
|4
|100
|Joshua Anderson
|4
|100
|Justin Romero
|4
|100
|Kai Arellano
|4
|100
|Keanu D’haese
|4
|100
|Larry Ledbetter
|4
|100
|Luis Bernardo Bremer
|4
|100
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|100
|Matteo Malloni
|4
|100
|Matthew
|4
|100
|Max Jansson
|4
|100
|Michael A
|4
|100
|Nate stephen
|4
|100
|Ryan Albury
|4
|100
|Sam Fowler
|4
|100
|Seb Murphy
|4
|100
|Vetle woll
|4
|126
|Alexis Armstrong-Smith
|3
|126
|Amelia tovey
|3
|126
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|126
|Brent Collins
|3
|126
|Brooks Driver
|3
|126
|Damien Abrams
|3
|126
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|126
|Herman Martinez
|3
|126
|James Weise
|3
|126
|John Rong
|3
|126
|Laurel calantog
|3
|126
|Liam Thomson
|3
|126
|Luis
|3
|126
|Michael J.
|3
|126
|Walter colson
|3
|126
|Walter III
|3
|142
|Adell Kitchens
|2
|142
|Gary Bollard
|2
|142
|John F.
|2
|142
|larry chaput
|2
|142
|Neil H.
|2
|142
|ROdney
|2
|142
|Ryan Guest
|2
|142
|ryanC
|2
|142
|Samuel
|2
|142
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
|152
|Dwayne Murrell
|1
|152
|Joseph Lord
|1
|152
|TP
|1
2022 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Max Andrews
|17
|1
|Barry Oh
|17
|3
|Omar
|16
|4
|Darian Hall
|15
|4
|Cameron Walsh
|15
|6
|Aydin Car
|14
|6
|Daniel
|14
|6
|Andre Tran
|14
|9
|DJ
|13
|9
|Jake Billing
|13
|9
|Stewartthames
|13
|9
|Nathan H
|13
Read next
Free NFL Picks: Bills vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for AFC Divisional Playoffs
The second round of the NFL Playoffs concludes on Sunday night with the second AFC Divisional Round game. In a rematch of last year’s conference...