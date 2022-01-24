UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Flyweights: Jan 24/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The UFC Women’s Flyweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 800.5 2 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 176 3 4 9 Andrea Lee 172.5 4 5 6 Taila Santos 143 5 6 14 Maycee Barber 114.5 6 7 15 Manon Fiorot 105 7 8 4 Lauren Murphy 104.5 8 9 16 Casey O’Neill 92 9 38 Melissa Gatto 78 10 12 Montana De La Rosa 77 11 13 Mariya Agapova 76 12 14 Sabina Mazo 72 13 16 12 Alexa Grasso 70.5 14 15 7 Viviane Araujo 70 15 16 Miranda Maverick 68 16 11 Sijara Eubanks 65.5 17 18 Gillian Robertson 60 18 10 5 Jennifer Maia 58.5 19 19 Mayra Bueno Silva 49 19 19 13 Roxanne Modafferi 49 21 22 10 Jessica Eye 44.5 22 23 Antonina Shevchenko 44 22 23 Ariane Lipski 44 24 26 Ji Yeon Kim 41 25 27 8 Joanne Wood 40 25 21 Kay Hansen 40 27 28 11 Cynthia Calvillo 39 28 29 JJ Aldrich 34.5 28 30 Poliana Botelho 34.5 30 31 Luana Carolina 33 31 32 Erin Blanchfield 29 31 NR Maryna Moroz 29 33 33 Tracy Cortez 27 34 34 Priscila Cachoeira 25 35 35 Cortney Casey 23.5 36 36 Molly McCann 21.5 37 37 Gina Mazany 20.5 38 NR Miesha Tate 18 39 NR Jasmine Jasudavicius 10 40 40 Elise Reed 0 40 40 Mandy Bohm 0 40 NR Shanna Young 0 40 40 Victoria Leonardo 0

