Super Bowl Odds Heading Into Conference Championship Weekend

Heading into the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs, there are four teams remaining. There were some upsets and wild finishes in the Divisional Round. As a result, there was a shift in the Super Bowl odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the new favorite in the odds to win the Super Bowl. The team with the longest odds is the Cincinnati Bengals, who face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. On the NFC side of things, we have an NFC West divisional matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. While Kyle Shanahan has had success against Sean McVay in the past, will the 49ers be able to overcome their injuries?

Let’s take a look at the rest of the Super Bowl odds heading into the Conference Championship weekend of the NFL Playoffs.

Super Bowl Odds | Conference Championship NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs (+130)

There have been questions surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs all season long. However, they seem to be peaking at the right time. They dismantled the Steelers in Wild Card Weekend, then won the shootout against the Bills. They are the clear favorite in the Super Bowl odds. Aside from likely being the most talented team, they also have the experience. The Chiefs have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls, and they are favored to make it three in a row.

Los Angeles Rams (+210)

The Los Angeles Rams pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table this season. And while their odds to win the Super Bowl looked bleak even a couple of weeks ago, they are only one win away from being only the second team in NFL history to host and play in the Super Bowl. Of course, Tampa Bay did it last season and look how it turned out for them. They also look to be peaking at the right time and many of their players have been to a Super Bowl before.

San Francisco 49ers (+400)

The San Francisco 49ers are shocking many, but this is a team built to win in the playoffs. They run the ball well, can stop the run and they rush the passer at an elite level. Everything else is secondary. Kyle Shanahan has never lost to Sean McVay, and he doesn’t plan on that changing this weekend. If the trend continues, the 49ers will return to the Super Bowl, and I can promise you they are the team both of the AFC teams hope isn’t there.

Cincinnati Bengals (+800)

The Bengals have the longest Super Bowl odds left in the playoffs. However, they were in this position last weekend and all they did was upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans. The Bengals defense is overlooked while the offense has plenty of firepower, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has already beaten Kansas City once this season. What’s to say they can’t again? Their odds to win the Super Bowl are intriguing, to say the least.

