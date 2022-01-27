Best NFL Picks Against the Spread for the Conference Championship Round

Conference Championship in the NFL Playoffs is here, which means we have four teams looking to punch their tickets to the Super Bowl. Interestingly, both of Sunday’s matchups feature rematches from earlier this season. This makes our NFL picks against the spread very interesting since these teams will already know each other inside and out. The difference may come down to coaching.

The NFL Conference Championship schedule features both games on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the AFC Championship to begin our Sunday action. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will matchup in the NFC Championship afterward. There’s plenty to get into, so let’s jump into our NFL picks against the spread for Conference Championship weekend! Shop the best odds by exploring all of your sportsbook options for this weekend.

Best NFL Picks Against the Spread for Conference Championship Weekend

Cincinnati Bengals (+7) vs Kansas City Chiefs

For the AFC Championship, we get a rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the first matchup, the Bengals’ passing attack went off while their defense contained Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. While I don’t think their defense will do as good of a job against the Chiefs’ stars, I do believe the Bengals offense will continue to have success through the air.

This game could closely resemble the Bills-Chiefs game last week, where it turned into a quarterback dual. Expect plenty of points, and I believe the Chiefs will prevail. However, I do think the Bengals keep it within a score, so they are my NFL pick against the spread.

San Francisco 49ers (+3.5) vs Los Angeles Rams

For the NFC Championship, we get an NFC West divisional matchup. Kyle Shanahan has had Sean McVay’s number, winning six straight games against him. The story lately has been the Rams’ offensive line being unable to block the 49ers’ defensive front. I don’t know why this game would be any different.

If the Rams are unable to run the ball or stop the pass rush of San Francisco, they will continue to suffer the same fate. Not only will the 49ers win against the spread, but they’ll also be playing in the Super Bowl.

