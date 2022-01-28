BetOnline NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in this season’s NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super Bowl, while the loser will be watching from their couch. This 49ers vs Rams matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a BetOnline NFL promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

NFC Championship Game Info

San Francisco 49ers (12-7, 8-3 Away) vs. Los Angeles Rams (14-5, 6-3 Home)

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: FOX



49ers vs Rams NFC Championship NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: SF: (+155) | LAR: (-175)

Spread: SF: +3.5 (-110) | LAR: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BetOnline NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 49ers vs Rams betting offers using the BetOnline NFL promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFC Championship bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

How to claim the 49ers vs Rams free bets and NFL promo

Claiming the BetOnline NFL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With this NFC Championship game kicking off on Sunday, there isn’t much time to claim these NFL promo offers. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next