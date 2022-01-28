BetOnline NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in this season’s NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super Bowl, while the loser will be watching from their couch. This 49ers vs Rams matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a BetOnline NFL promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.
NFC Championship Game Info
San Francisco 49ers (12-7, 8-3 Away) vs. Los Angeles Rams (14-5, 6-3 Home)
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
Coverage: FOX
49ers vs Rams NFC Championship NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: SF: (+155) | LAR: (-175)
Spread: SF: +3.5 (-110) | LAR: -3.5 (-110)
Total: 45.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
BetOnline NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer
You absolutely should take advantage of these 49ers vs Rams betting offers using the BetOnline NFL promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFC Championship bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
How to claim the 49ers vs Rams free bets and NFL promo
Claiming the BetOnline NFL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Click the link to go to BetOnline
- Sign up with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline
- Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook
With this NFC Championship game kicking off on Sunday, there isn’t much time to claim these NFL promo offers. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!Read next
BetUS NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer for 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in this season’s NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super...