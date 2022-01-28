BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer for Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in this season’s AFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super Bowl, while the loser will be watching from their couch. This Bengals vs Chiefs matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a BetOnline promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.
AFC Championship Game Info
Cincinnati Bengals (12-7, 6-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-5, 9-2 Home)
Start Time: 3 p.m. EST
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
Coverage: CBS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: CIN: (+285) | KC: (-355)
Spread: CIN: +7 (-110) | KC: -7 (-110)
Total: 54.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer
You absolutely should take advantage of these Bengals vs Chiefs betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your AFC Championship bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
How to claim the Bengals vs Chiefs free bets
Claiming the BetOnline promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Click the link to go to BetOnline
- Sign up with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline
- Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook
With this AFC Championship game kicking off on Sunday, there isn’t much time to claim this offer. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!Read next
MyBookie NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer for Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in this season’s AFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super Bowl,...