MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 28/22

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Joaquin Buckley (13-4) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) vs Marcin Tybura (22-7) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th
Jonny Parsons (7-3) vs Michael Gillmore (6-4) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th
Colby Covington (16-3) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Kevin Holland (21-7) vs Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th
Joanne Wood (15-7) vs Alexa Grasso (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th
Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th
Matheus Nicolau (17-2-1) vs David Dvorak (20-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th
Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (17-6) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (16-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Miesha Tate (19-8) vs Lauren Murphy (15-5) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Mickey Gall (7-4) vs Mike Malott (7-1-1) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Mackenzie Dern (11-2) vs Tecia Torres (13-5) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
ONE Championship
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (10-2) vs Stamp Fairtex (8-1) – ONE X – Mar 26th
Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (19-3) vs Yuya Wakamatsu (15-4) – ONE X – Mar 26th
