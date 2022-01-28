MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 28/22

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Joaquin Buckley (13-4) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) vs Marcin Tybura (22-7) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th

Jonny Parsons (7-3) vs Michael Gillmore (6-4) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th

Colby Covington (16-3) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Kevin Holland (21-7) vs Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th

Joanne Wood (15-7) vs Alexa Grasso (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th

Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th

Matheus Nicolau (17-2-1) vs David Dvorak (20-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 26th

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (17-6) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (16-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Miesha Tate (19-8) vs Lauren Murphy (15-5) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Mickey Gall (7-4) vs Mike Malott (7-1-1) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Mackenzie Dern (11-2) vs Tecia Torres (13-5) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

ONE Championship

Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (10-2) vs Stamp Fairtex (8-1) – ONE X – Mar 26th

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (19-3) vs Yuya Wakamatsu (15-4) – ONE X – Mar 26th

Read next