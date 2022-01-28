MyBookie NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer for Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in this season’s AFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super Bowl, while the loser will be watching from their couch. This Bengals vs Chiefs matchup looks to be an exciting one for many reasons, and it will certainly be a game you should look at for NFL betting. Luckily, we have a MyBookie promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

AFC Championship Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (12-7, 6-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-5, 9-2 Home)

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS



Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: CIN: (+285) | KC: (-355)

Spread: CIN: +7 (-110) | KC: -7 (-110)

Total: 54.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

MyBookie NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these Bengals vs Chiefs betting offers using the MyBookie NFL promo code. MyBookie is giving new users a full deposit match up to $1000 in free bets! Even if you’re already a user, you can get a 25% bonus on your deposit today. Make sure you claim your bonus before the game starts!

New members only. $50 min deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free bets from MyBookie. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the Bengals vs Chiefs free bets and NFL promo

Claiming the MyBookie promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to MyBookie

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on MyBookie

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With this AFC Championship game kicking off on Sunday, there isn’t much time to claim these NFL promo offers. So head on over the MyBookie Sportsbook!

