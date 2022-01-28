WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Picks and Odds

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Start Time, Stream and Event InfoWWE Royal Rumble — 2022 Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022 Start Time: 8 p.m. EST Venue: The Dome at America’s Center- St. Louis, MO Coverage: Peacock
2022 WWE Royal Rumble PredictionsWWE Royal Rumble odds are courtesy of BetOnline Sportsbook.
Brock Lesnar (-230) vs Bobby Lashley (+160)Brock Lesnar was added in at the last hour before Day 1 to the WWE Championship match. F5ing Big E and getting the win. Now the match that many wanted is here. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are ready to do battle for the WWE Title. Bobby Lashley had a strong 2021, but not many have defeated the Beast Incarnate. Lesnar beats “Bobby Who”.
Winner: Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns (-240) vs Seth Rollins (+165)
The Head of the Table has held the Universal Title for over 500 days now. He has beaten every challenger so far. Now he faces a familiar foe in a former SHIELD brother. Seth Rollins crosses over from RAW to face the World Champion from SmackDown. Rollins will not get the win here as the titles won’t switch shows.
Winner: Roman Reigns
Becky Lynch (-1200) vs Doudrop (+750)Becky Lynch is only going to further her legacy as she will put down Doudrop. Doudrop has been given a good push here, but like Liv Morgan’s it will not lead to the title.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Edge & Beth Phoenix (-500) vs The Miz & Maryse (+300)Beth Phoenix returns to the ring for a mixed tag match with her husband. On the other side of the ring is another wed couple. Maryse also returns to the ring with her husband in the “A-lister” The Miz. Miz and Edge are meeting in another match and there could very well be a third on the horizon. Edge took the first and WWE usually wants the third match to be a rubber match. Miz and Maryse upset Edge & Phoenix.
Winner: The Miz & Maryse
Men’s Royal Rumble30 men going after an opportunity at the WWE or Universal Championship and main eventing Wrestle Mania. Many men have a great chance. Lesnar and Big E have the best odds, both sitting at +350. Only two others have odds under +1000, Roman Reigns (+800) and Drew McIntyre (+900). Those are your four favorites for the Rumble. One guy who has some potential to win the Rumble is Damien Priest (+2200). It is time for him to get that push and main event the show of shows in April.
Women’s Royal RumbleFor the fifth time the women will have their Royal Rumble match for an opportunity at the Raw or Smackdown Women’s titles. Bianca Belair has the best odds at +300 for her to go back to back. Bayley (+550), Alexa Bliss (+600), and Rhea Ripley (+800) are the other women who have odds under +1000. Sasha Banks (+1200) has some value at those odds. Some rumors have been floating around that have Ronda Rousey (+1400) returning. WWE will want a Rousey-Lynch rematch so do not be afraid to take a chance on Ronda. Read next
How to Bet the AFC Championship in Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Offers
Louisiana online sports betting is now live! It comes at a perfect time, because LSU alumni Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will highlight the Cincinnati...