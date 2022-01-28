WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Picks and Odds

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Start Time, Stream and Event Info

2022 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions

Brock Lesnar (-230) vs Bobby Lashley (+160)

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns (-240) vs Seth Rollins (+165)

The WWE is set to host their second PPV of the 2022 year with one of the “Big Four” in the Royal Rumble. The 35th installment of the special match. This PPV named after the match on the card has changed careers for the winners of the Rumble. This year could very well do the same. That being said let’s get into the matches.WWE Royal Rumble — 2022Saturday, January 29, 20228 p.m. ESTThe Dome at America’s Center- St. Louis, MOPeacockWWE Royal Rumble odds are courtesy of BetOnline Sportsbook Brock Lesnar was added in at the last hour before Day 1 to the WWE Championship match. F5ing Big E and getting the win. Now the match that many wanted is here. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are ready to do battle for the WWE Title. Bobby Lashley had a strong 2021, but not many have defeated the Beast Incarnate. Lesnar beats “Bobby Who”.

The Head of the Table has held the Universal Title for over 500 days now. He has beaten every challenger so far. Now he faces a familiar foe in a former SHIELD brother. Seth Rollins crosses over from RAW to face the World Champion from SmackDown. Rollins will not get the win here as the titles won’t switch shows.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch (-1200) vs Doudrop (+750)

Winner: Becky Lynch

Edge & Beth Phoenix (-500) vs The Miz & Maryse (+300)

Winner: The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

