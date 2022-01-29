Bengals vs Chiefs NFL Betting Same-Game Parlay for AFC Championship

A spot in Super Bowl LVI will be on the line Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. A longshot to even make the playoffs coming into the season, let alone with the AFC North Division, the Bengals have gone further than anyone could have imagined. Despite giving up a whopping nine sacks last week, Cincinnati was still able to knock off the top-seeded Tennessee Titans to advance. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are set to become the first team to host the AFC Championship Game in four consecutive seasons on Sunday. Of course, Kansas City’s thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend will not soon be forgotten. The following article explores five of the best bets to include in an NFL betting same-game parlay wager for Sunday’s Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship showdown.

NFL Betting Same-Game Parlay Picks and Predictions | Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Game

NFL betting odds for Bengals vs Chiefs same-game parlay picks taken from Bovada Sportsbook.

Race to 25 Points: Chiefs (-220)

Sorry, but you cannot survive forever with a horrible offensive line. Fantasy football players and plenty of public bettors love the Bengals because of their stars at the skill positions. If not for three brutal interceptions thrown by Ryan Tannehill, Cincinnati would not even be playing in this AFC Championship Game.

The Titans defense forces its 9th sack of the game on Joe Burrow, and 7th sack with a 4-man rush, tied for the most sacks with four rushers in a game since the start of 2020. Titans DL Jeffery Simmons has created 5.7 points in net EPA on his 3 sacks today.#CINvsTEN | #Titans pic.twitter.com/SWlXQOs6UN — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2022

The Titans accumulated their nine sacks last week primarily only rushing four defenders. Not only is this a poor reflection on an offensive line that couldn’t keep their quarterback upright despite having a one-man advantage on most plays, but it also speaks to Joe Burrow’s tendencies as a passer. The difference between Burrow’s numbers against the blitz as opposed to against a four-man rush this season is staggering. While the Chiefs may not have the best defense in the NFL, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is certainly smart enough to capitalize on the weaknesses presented to him.

Defensively, the Bengals gave up 31 points to the Chiefs in Week 17 despite Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill combining for only 65 yards receiving. Good luck holding them to that amount again this week. In addition, Cincinnati benefitted from some questionable officiating calls in the first meeting between the teams. With a chance to make defensive adjustments, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bengals fail to reach 25 points at all in this game, let alone win the race to that number.

Bengals Team Total Under 23.5 (-105)

With the total currently sitting 54.5 at most sportsbooks. Note that half of an even 54 would be 27. The Chiefs are -7 favorites at most sportsbooks. Thus, a 31-23 or 31-24 final score would see this game land directly on either side of the current betting number. Of course, most people are expecting a much higher-scoring affair than that. Based on this math, however, playing under 24.5 for the Bengals’ team total makes a ton of sense.

Once again, it is worth bringing up the struggles of Burrow and the Bengals’ offensive line against a four-man pass rush. With the Chiefs expected to play this style of defense and drop extra defenders into coverage, Cincinnati could wind up delivering a very underwhelming performance offensively relative to the expectations of the NFL betting public.

While we just saw Kansas City play in a shootout last week, keep in mind that the score was only 26-21 at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. While both offenses clearly have big-play potential, but they are also both capable of working the clock. By playing under 24.5, bettors give themselves three full touchdowns and a field goal of a cushion.

Anytime Touchdown: Travis Kelce (-143)

The most sure-handed weapon for Mahomes continues to be tight end Travis Kelce. Not only has Kelce proven capable of gashing teams over the middle and picking up yards after the catch, but he is also as sound as they come in the red zone. He hauled in the game-winning score in overtime for the Chiefs last week and has had at least five receptions in four of the last five games.

Over that same five-game stretch, Kelce has scored a touchdown in every one of the contests. While the Bengals did a nice job in holding him to just 25 yards receiving in the Week 17 matchup, Kelce still managed to find the end zone. He has now scored 11 total touchdowns this season and figures to be a prime candidate for another in the AFC Championship Game. Even Mahomes will prefer to fire at his best and most familiar weapons with a Super Bowl berth at stake.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce's last five playoff games: 8 rec, 96 yards, TD

5 rec, 108 yards, TD

10 rec, 133 yards

13 rec, 118 yards, 2 TD

pic.twitter.com/65O561b450 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 24, 2022

In addition, the Bengals were repeatedly gashed by opposing tight ends all season long. While 1,083 receiving yards allowed to the position was the fifth-most of any defense, Cincinnati also ceded eight touchdowns to tight ends and 15 total touches down in the red zone. In what many are expecting to be a high-scoring affair, it will simply be a matter of time before Kelce snags a TD pass.

Joe Mixon Over 24.5 Receiving Yards (-303)

The Chiefs have been vulnerable when it comes to stopping the run this season. However, concern does lie in the question of whether or not the Bengals will even have the option to run the football regularly on Sunday. If Cincy falls behind early or is forced to match the Chiefs score-for-score, the ground game could fall by the wayside. Luckily, talented RB Joe Mixon is still capable of impacting the game as a receiver.

The past four games including the Week 17 matchup against Kansas City serve as a great sampling of Mixon’s involvement in the passing game. He has finished with no fewer than 28 yards receiving in all four games and hauled in six or more receptions in three of them. He had seven catches for 40 yards against the Chiefs and posted a six-catch, 51-yard line last week in the Divisional Round against Tennessee.

After letting Ja’Marr Chase run roughshod over them in the first meeting, one has to believe that the Chiefs will have a game plan in place defensively to limit him. Thus, Burrow will have to find his other playmakers, and Mixon is certainly one of them.

Patrick Mahomes Over 285 Passing Yards (-250)

No need to go crazy here when rounding out our AFC Championship same-game parlay picks with the over on Patrick Mahomes passing yards. Simply playing the best quarterback in football over the lowest total being offered at 249.5 boosts our NFL betting parlay odds. Of course, Mahomes figures to exceed that and then some. It is worth pointing out that he only had 259 passing yards in the Week 17 matchup against Cincinnati.

The Chiefs have far too much offensive firepower for the Bengals’ secondary to contain. This is a secondary, by the way, that counts safety Vonn Bell as its best player. The lack of any true cover corners figures to burn the Bengals in Sunday’s game. Speedsters like Hill and Mecole Hardman could find ample success stretching the field. Mahomes truly has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in the passing game.

