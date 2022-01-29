Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks for NFL Conference Championship Betting

Bitcoin sportsbooks allow you to use cryptocurrency for sports betting, allowing you to place money on any sport. However, with the Conference Championship games of the NFL Playoffs kicking off tomorrow, this weekend’s focus will solely be on football.

If you are looking for the best bitcoin sportsbooks for NFL betting, look no further! At this point, many sports bettors realize how easy it is to deposit and withdraw using their crypto wallets. Once you do it once, you will see for yourself how great it is. We will discuss below the top crypto and bitcoin sportsbooks for you today.

The Best Bitcoin Sportsbook List for NFL Betting

We’ve reviewed dozens of Bitcoin sportsbooks, but these are your top four picks for NFL betting:

BetOnline – Overall Best Bitcoin Sportsbook in 2022

– Overall Best Bitcoin Sportsbook in 2022 Bovada – Top Bitcoin Bookie for Live Streaming

– Top Bitcoin Bookie for Live Streaming MyBookie – Parlay Builder and Odds Boost

– Parlay Builder and Odds Boost BetUS – Bitcoin Welcome Bonus up to $2,500

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for NFL Betting

BetOnline is our #1-rated sportsbook with Bitcoin for NFL betting. This online sportsbook offers an enormous range of sports to bet on, including NFL betting.

BetOnline offers a 5% boost on all Bitcoin deposits, so you’re rewarded every time you make a payment with the leading cryptocurrency. In addition, the sportsbook offers a 100% Bitcoin deposit match welcome bonus up to $1,000. The welcome bonus carries a 14X wagering requirement and requires that you wager on odds of -200 or greater. After your first deposit, you can claim a 25% reload bonus up to $250 – plus the ever-present 5% boost for Bitcoin. Use promo code CRYPTO100 to claim your BetOnline welcome bonus today!

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $1,000 14X $10 48 hours

Pros:

Extremely wide range of sports markets

Parlay builder

5% boost on all Bitcoin deposits

$1,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

2. Bovada – Top Bitcoin Bookie for Live Streaming

Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites for live betting. With this bookie, you can place in-game wagers across 22 different sports markets and dozens of popular leagues. Even better, Bovada offers live streaming for the majority of matches it takes wagers on. So, you can watch a match live in HD quality on your computer or smartphone and place bets instantly while the action unfolds.

Bovada has a low minimum deposit of $10 and a minimum withdrawal of just $10 when using Bitcoin. Bitcoin withdrawals are typically completed in just a few hours, which isn’t true for all Bitcoin sportsbooks even though crypto payments are potentially instantaneous.

New players at Bovada can claim a $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus with a 5X wagering requirement and minimum odds of -200. Use promo code BTCSWB750 to start betting with Bovada today!

Click here to visit Bovada.

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $750 5X $10 24 hours

Pros:

Stream matches in HD

Minimum withdrawal of just $10

Get Bitcoin payouts within hours

$750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

No parlay builder

Odds can be expensive for some games

3. MyBookie – Parlay Builder and Odds Boost

MyBookie is our pick among Bitcoin sportsbooks for players who want to wager on big odds. This Bitcoin sportsbook offers a handy parlay builder that makes it easy to craft parlays, teasers, and if bets. So, you can quickly pull together multiple bets for a single match or even bets across multiple different games. Even better, MyBookie lets you pay for an odds boost – for a small fee, you can boost your potential payout if your NFL betting parlay bet wins.

This sportsbook offers a 100% Bitcoin deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. The bonus comes with a 10X wagering requirement and minimum odds of -250. Plus, returning players get a 25% reload bonus up to $500 on all future Bitcoin deposits. Just note that MyBookie limits you to one Bitcoin withdrawal per week that’s capped at $5,000. Use promo code MYB100 to claim your Bitcoin welcome bonus at MyBookie today!

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $1,000 10X $25 48 hours

Pros:

Offers parlays, teasers, and if bets

Purchase an odds boost for bigger payouts

Futures betting for NFL and NBA

$1,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited to one Bitcoin withdrawal per week

4. BetUS – Bitcoin Welcome Bonus up to $2,500

BetUS offers one of the biggest NFL betting welcome bonuses that we’ve seen from any Bitcoin betting site. At this sportsbook, new players can claim a 100% deposit match up to $2,500. It comes with a short 14-day window to use the funds, but the wagering requirement is only 10X and there’s no minimum odds requirement. Use promo code SU100CRYPT to claim your $2,500 BetUS welcome bonus today!

Even better, BetUS follows up its welcome bonus offer with 2 Bitcoin reload bonuses worth $2,500 each. So, you can claim a total of $7,500 in bonus cash at BetUS!

BetUS is also great at handling payments. The platform requires just a minimum deposit of $10 when depositing Bitcoin, and you can get crypto payouts in less than 24 hours. The process of transferring Bitcoin to BetUS is relatively simple, too.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $2,500 10X $10 24 hours

Pros:

$2,500 Bitcoin welcome bonus

2 Bitcoin reload bonuses worth $2,500 each

Bet on 22 different sports markets

Payouts in under 24 hours

Cons:

No parlay builder

Doesn’t offer live streaming

