Best Los Angeles Rams NFL Betting Team and Player Props for NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams survived a Divisional Round game in which they lost four fumbles as a team. It got a bit closer than Sean McVay planned on down the stretch, but the Rams managed to pull out a three-point win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp came through in the clutch to continue what has been a phenomenal connection between them this season. Now, the Rams can try to do exactly what the Bucs did a year ago and play in the Super Bowl on their home field. Unlike Tampa Bay a year ago, L.A. also gets to host the NFC Championship Game. The following article highlights three of the best NFL betting picks and player props for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Los Angeles Rams NFL Betting Picks | Best Rams Team and Player Props

NFL betting odds for Rams props taken from BetOnline Sportsbook

Matthew Stafford Over 0.5 Interceptions (-132)

The 49ers’ defense has only come up with nine total interceptions this entire NFL season. Only four teams had fewer INTs than San Francisco. Oddly enough, four of those nine interceptions were thrown by Matthew Stafford. Talk about having a quarterback’s number! Stafford threw two picks in each of the regular-season matchups against the 49ers. Considering that he threw 17 total interceptions this season, just under 25% of Stafford’s picks came against San Francisco.

In many ways, Stafford has exceeded expectations in the first two rounds of the postseason. His two-INT game against the Niners in Week 18 capped a rough close to the regular season for the 33-year-old. Stafford had at least one pick in each of the final four regular-season games and threw a whopping seven interceptions over the final three weeks. While many NFL betting analysts were concerned that this pattern would continue into the postseason, Stafford has yet to throw a pick in the playoffs. Of course, the blowout nature of the Rams’ Wild Card Round win over Arizona only saw him attempt 17 total passes.

The impact of taking 13 hits. Matthew Stafford vs 49ers, Week 18…. First half: 15-16, 153 yards, 9.6 YPA

Second half: 6-16, 85 yards, 5.3 YPA, 2 INT — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 28, 2022

With the most vulnerable part of the 49ers’ defense being the secondary, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Rams will air it out early and often in the NFC Championship Game. We saw Stafford succumb to multiple picks when trailing and when playing with a double-digit lead against the Niners this season. For as talented of a QB as he is, there are bound to be some nerves that come with playing for a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. Look for Stafford to have at least one INT in Sunday’s game.

Rams Team Total Under 24.5 (-125)

Our second Los Angeles Rams prop bet looks to play under 24.5 as the total points the team will score in the NFC Championship Game. After getting destroyed and only scoring 10 points in the first meeting against the 49ers this season, the Rams totaled 24 in their Week 18 overtime loss. While this is a rather daring play given that Los Angeles is the NFL betting favorite for Sunday’s matchup, the plus-money price certainly adds to the appeal.

Defensively, the 49ers ranked second in adjusted efficiency against the run this season. San Francisco has one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. The line is highlighted by pass-rusher Nick Bosa and tackle Arik Armstead while Fred Warner is perhaps the best linebacker in the game today. Against a vulnerable Rams offensive front that is made worse by Sean McVay’s poor blocking schemes, the 49ers could conceivably have a field day. They certainly did so in the Week 18 matchup, sacking Stafford five times.

Of course, the 49ers will also be trying to play a run-heavy, ball-control game on offense as well. So long as Jimmy Garoppolo takes care of the football and does not give the Rams cheap points off a turnover, this could be a much more defensive-minded matchup than many are anticipating. With the over/under for the game set at 45.5, a 24-21 or 24-20 final score is certainly considered to be within the realm of realistic possibilities according to oddsmakers and the betting market.

For what it’s worth, the total has gone over in five of the Rams’ last seven home games when playing as the betting favorite. While bettors should never bet solely based on a trend, it is certainly interesting to note and consider.

Van Jefferson Longest Reception Over 18.5 Yards (-118)

In many ways, Van Jefferson is not used very effectively in the Rams’ offense. Given that Jefferson lines up outside, the majority of his routes are run as a deep threat with the goal being to take the top off of opposing defenses. Of course, Jefferson won’t be sliding into a slot role any time soon given the presence of Cooper Kupp as well as tight end Tyler Higbee.

While Jefferson only finished with five total receptions in the Rams’ two regular-season games against San Francisco, he had impressive yardage averages of 18.0 and 15.5. In fact, dating back to Week 7, the former Florida Gator has averaged double-digit yards per catch in 11 of 13 games played. This includes both of L.A.’s playoff victories to date.

The real key to playing over 18.5 yards on Jefferson’s longest reception on Sunday lies in the San Francisco defense. The 49ers may have been able to get away with man coverage against Green Bay’s lackluster receiving corps last week, but that simply will not be the case in the NFC title game. Kupp, Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. are all capable of winning against man coverage. In Jefferson’s case, those wins have a high likelihood of coming down the field as the Rams attempt to beat San Francisco deep. From a schematical standpoint, Jefferson has a great chance to have at least one 20-yard reception in this matchup.

About Henry View all posts by Henry

Read next