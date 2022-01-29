Best NFL Betting Prop Bets for Conference Championship Games

After the longest football season in history, we have reached Conference Championship Weekend in the NFL! Sunday’s two games will determine which teams will play for the Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl. In the first matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to continue their Cinderella run against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Then, the action shifts to SoFi Stadium, which will also play host to Super Bowl LVI in two weeks’ time. For the third time this season, the San Francisco 49ers will face off with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. For bettors, Sunday’s conference title game doubleheader offers up an extensive menu of NFL betting picks and prop bets to consider.

The following article looks at three of the best NFL betting props spanning across both of Sunday’s conference championship games.

Best Conference Championship Game NFL Betting Props and Picks

Bengals Team Total Under 23.5 (-110)

The total for the AFC Championship Game is currently sitting at 54.5 at most sportsbooks. Note that half of an even 54 would be 27. The Chiefs are seven-point favorites over the Bengals based on consensus lines. Thus, a 31-23 or 31-24 final score would see this game land directly on either side of the current betting lines.

Of course, most people are expecting a much higher-scoring affair than that. However, based on this math playing under 23 for the Bengals’ team total makes a ton of sense. For what it’s worth, this team prop is correlated directly to my view that the total for this game is inflated big time. While we just saw Kansas City play in a shootout last week, keep in mind that the score was only 26-21 at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati may have snuck out of Nashville victorious last week, but the O-line allowed a whopping nine sacks in the process. That stat becomes even more mind-blowing when one factors in the fact that Tennessee largely rushed four the entire game. It’s also worth noting Joe Burrow’s own struggles against a four-man pass rush are very real. His stats against a blitz are astronomical compared to when opponents only rush four. Dropping extra men in coverage effectively takes away Burrow’s “hot read” and forces him to go through progressions to find the open man. Thanks to the incompetent offensive line play in front of him, he has a very limited amount of time to go through his reads.

#Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu was back at practice today. He's been in concussion protocol. Good sign for the Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/g8AdyqYSMJ — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) January 27, 2022

Assuming that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo aims to capitalize on this with a four-man rush and drop extra defenders into pass coverage, the Bengals could wind up delivering a very underwhelming performance offensively. Keep in mind that Kansas City was also without star safety Tyrann Mathieu for the majority of last week’s Divisional Round contest. His likely return will pay huge dividends, especially when it comes to organizing the pass defense.

Kyle Juszczyk Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

More often than not, Troy Aikman has no idea what he’s talking about as the main FOX NFL analyst alongside Joe Buck. However, the point he made in last week’s Divisional Round Game about the 49ers needing to get fullback Kyle Juszczyk more involved was spot on. Fullback is largely a dying position in the modern-day NFL. Among the few pure players that are left, none offer a more versatile skill set at the position than Juszczyk.

The first layer to this prop bet is the general belief that the 49ers will need to be successful in the passing game if they are to have a shot in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Rams will undoubtedly stack the box against the run and force Jimmy Garoppolo to beat them through the air. He already did this once back in Week 18, and the Niners figure to have a plan of their own in place.

While Juszczyk is clearly not the most explosive playmaker in this offense, he is often left in to help block on passing downs. As a result, he actually serves as a reliable check-down option for Garoppolo. Prior to last week’s obscure game, Juszczyk had seen multiple targets in seven of the last eight games. Only four times all season has he seen fewer than two total targets in a game.

After not playing in the Week 18 finale against L.A., Juszczyk caught two of three targets for 15 yards in the Wild Card Round against Dallas. Excluding last week, he has exceeded 8.5 receiving yards in each of his last three games played. He is more than capable of lowering his shoulder and picking up enough yardage after the catch to top this low prop line on a single play.

Matthew Stafford Over 0.5 Interceptions (-132)

The 49ers’ defense has only come up with nine total interceptions this entire NFL season. Only four teams had fewer INTs than San Francisco. Oddly enough, four of those nine interceptions were thrown by Matthew Stafford. Talk about having a quarterback’s number! Stafford threw two picks in each of the regular-season matchups against the 49ers. Considering that he threw 17 total interceptions this season, just under 25% of Stafford’s picks came against San Francisco.

In many ways, Stafford has exceeded expectations in the first two rounds of the postseason. His two-INT game against the Niners in Week 18 capped a rough close to the regular season for the 33-year-old. Stafford had at least one pick in each of the final four regular-season games and threw a whopping seven interceptions over the final three weeks. While many NFL betting analysts were concerned that this pattern would continue into the postseason, Stafford has yet to throw a pick in the playoffs. Of course, the blowout nature of the Rams’ Wild Card Round win over Arizona only saw him attempt 17 total passes.

The impact of taking 13 hits. Matthew Stafford vs 49ers, Week 18…. First half: 15-16, 153 yards, 9.6 YPA

Second half: 6-16, 85 yards, 5.3 YPA, 2 INT — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 28, 2022

With the most vulnerable part of the 49ers’ defense being the secondary, it seems reasonable to anticipate that the Rams will air it out early and often in the NFC Championship Game. We saw Stafford succumb to multiple picks when trailing and when playing with a double-digit lead against the Niners this season. For as talented of a QB as he is, there are bound to be some nerves that come with playing for a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. Look for Stafford to have at least one INT in Sunday’s game.

