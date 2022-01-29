Deebo Samuel NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship Game

With the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Deebo Samuel player props will be one of the hottest markets at the sportsbooks this weekend. Samuel has been used all over the field this season leading the team in 1,088 receiving yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Samuel is the only player in NFL history to lead a team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns.
Below, we’ll review some Deebo Samuel props at the leading Super Bowl betting sites.
Deebo Samuel Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Deebo Samuel Player Props
Deebo Samuel To Score A TD
|
Samuel to Score a TD
|
No
|
-140
|
Yes
|
+100
BetUS Deebo Samuel Props
Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards
|
Samuel Total Receiving Yards
|
Over (52.5)
|
Under (52.5)
|
-115
|
-115
Deebo Samuel Total Receptions
|
Samuel Total Receptions
|
Over (4.5)
|
Under (4.5)
|
-115
|
-115
Deebo Samuel Total Rushing Yards
|
Samuel Total Rushing Yards
|
Over (42.5)
|
Under (42.5)
|
-115
|
-115
Bovada Deebo Samuel Player Props
Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards
|
Samuel Total Receiving Yards
|
Over (55.5)
|
Under (55.5)
|
-110
|
-120
Deebo Samuel Total Receptions
|Samuel Total Receptions
|
Over (4.5)
|
Under (4.5)
|
+110
|
-145
Deebo Samuel Longest Reception
|
Samuel Longest Reception
|
Over (23.5)
|
Under (23.5)
|
-115
|
-115
Deebo Samuel Stats | Divisional Round
With special teams leading the charge in the Divisional Round, the San Francisco 49ers look to redeem themselves in the NFC Conference Championship Game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Against the Green Bay Packers, Deebo Samuel was held in check. He finished with 39 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and 59 kick return yards on the day. Will Kyle Shanahan be able to unleash Samuel against the Rams Sunday night?Read next
How to Bet the AFC Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Offers
While Oklahoma sports betting is still on the verge of legalization, NFL fans can still bet on the AFC Championship Game with some of the...