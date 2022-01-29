eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

Deebo Samuel NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship Game

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How To Bet on Deebo Samuel Player Props during the NFC Championship Game

With the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Deebo Samuel player props will be one of the hottest markets at the sportsbooks this weekend. Samuel has been used all over the field this season leading the team in 1,088 receiving yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Samuel is the only player in NFL history to lead a team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns.

Below, we’ll review some Deebo Samuel props at the leading Super Bowl betting sites.

Deebo Samuel Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Deebo Samuel Player Props

Deebo Samuel To Score A TD

Samuel to Score a TD

No

-140

Yes

+100
Join BetOnline Now

BetUS Deebo Samuel Props

Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Over (52.5)

Under (52.5)

-115

-115

Deebo Samuel Total Receptions

Samuel Total Receptions

Over (4.5)

Under (4.5)

-115

-115

Deebo Samuel Total Rushing Yards

Samuel Total Rushing Yards

Over (42.5)

Under (42.5)

-115

-115

 

Join BetUs Now

Bovada Deebo Samuel Player Props 

Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Over (55.5)

Under (55.5)

-110

-120

Deebo Samuel Total Receptions

Samuel Total Receptions

Over (4.5)

Under (4.5)

+110

-145

Deebo Samuel Longest Reception

Samuel Longest Reception

Over (23.5)

Under (23.5)

-115

-115

 

Join Bovada Now

Deebo Samuel Stats | Divisional Round

With special teams leading the charge in the Divisional Round, the San Francisco 49ers look to redeem themselves in the NFC Conference Championship Game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Against the Green Bay Packers, Deebo Samuel was held in check. He finished with 39 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and 59 kick return yards on the day. Will Kyle Shanahan be able to unleash Samuel against the Rams Sunday night?

About Gia Nguyen

Read next
How to Bet the AFC Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Offers

How to Bet the AFC Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Offers
Nick Raffoul Nick Raffoul January 29th, 2022

While Oklahoma sports betting is still on the verge of legalization, NFL fans can still bet on the AFC Championship Game with some of the...

Related news