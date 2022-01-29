Deebo Samuel NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship Game

With the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Deebo Samuel player props will be one of the hottest markets at the sportsbooks this weekend. Samuel has been used all over the field this season leading the team in 1,088 receiving yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Samuel is the only player in NFL history to lead a team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns.

Below, we’ll review some Deebo Samuel props at the leading Super Bowl betting sites.

Deebo Samuel Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

Deebo Samuel To Score A TD

Samuel to Score a TD No -140 Yes +100

Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Samuel Total Receiving Yards Over (52.5) Under (52.5) -115 -115

Deebo Samuel Total Receptions

Samuel Total Receptions Over (4.5) Under (4.5) -115 -115

Deebo Samuel Total Rushing Yards

Samuel Total Rushing Yards Over (42.5) Under (42.5) -115 -115

Deebo Samuel Total Receiving Yards

Samuel Total Receiving Yards Over (55.5) Under (55.5) -110 -120

Deebo Samuel Total Receptions

Samuel Total Receptions Over (4.5) Under (4.5) +110 -145

Deebo Samuel Longest Reception

Samuel Longest Reception Over (23.5) Under (23.5) -115 -115

Deebo Samuel Stats | Divisional Round

With special teams leading the charge in the Divisional Round, the San Francisco 49ers look to redeem themselves in the NFC Conference Championship Game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Against the Green Bay Packers, Deebo Samuel was held in check. He finished with 39 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and 59 kick return yards on the day. Will Kyle Shanahan be able to unleash Samuel against the Rams Sunday night?

About Gia Nguyen View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next