How to Bet the AFC Championship in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Offers

While Oklahoma sports betting is still on the verge of legalization, NFL fans can still bet on the AFC Championship Game with some of the best online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Oklahoma and where to find the best OK sports betting offers.

Read on to learn where to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Oklahoma and how to claim up to $5,875 in free bonus cash from the best Super Bowl betting sites.

How To Bet On The AFC Championship Game In Oklahoma

Claiming sports betting bonuses in Oklahoma is simple. NFL fans can claim free bets and sports betting offers in Oklahoma with just a few clicks.

Find out how to bet on the AFC Championship game in Oklahoma using our step-by-step guide:

Choose the best bonus offer

Click the link to claim the Oklahoma sports betting offer

Sign up to the sportsbook with accurate account information

Make a qualifying deposit

Receive your Oklahoma sportsbook bonus

Place your free AFC Championship Game bet

Below, we’ll go over a list of the best Oklahoma sports betting offers.

BetOnline AFC Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Betting Offer:

50% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000, Plus $25 Risk-Free Player Props Bet

When it comes to betting on the NFL, BetOnline offers value that is tough to beat. New members can sign up to cash in on a welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000, along with a pair of free bets. Available to new users only, BetOnline gives away a $25 risk-free player prop and a $25 free live bet that can be used on the AFC Championship.

To use your free AFC Championship Game bets, click the link below.

New members only. 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. If your first ever mobile bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement for up to $50. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Claim the BetOnline Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer

BetUS AFC Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Betting Offer:

100% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $3,125

One of the best online sportsbooks, BetUS has competitive AFC Championship Game odds and some of the best sports betting offers in Oklahoma. New users can take advantage of a welcome bonus offer that matches 125 percent of their first deposit, up to $3,125. At BetUS, members can use their bonus cash to place free AFC Championship Game bets or play risk-free at the online casino.

To claim up to $3,125 in free bonus cash to bet on the AFC Championship Game, click below.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

MyBookie AFC Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

With great odds and contests, MyBookie is one of the best sportsbooks on the web. New users can sign up for MyBookie to cash in on a welcome bonus that doubles their first deposit, up to $1,000. NFL fans can use their bonus cash to place a wide variety of free AFC Championship Game bets, including point spread bets, player props bets, and more.

To double your first deposit at MyBookie, click the link below.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in free bets. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Bovada AFC Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Betting Offer:

75% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $750

For Oklahoma residents that want to bet using Bitcoin this weekend, Bovada is the best place to sign up. At Bovada, new members can cash in on a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. NFL fans can use their bonus cash to boost their bankroll and place free bets on the AFC Championship Game this weekend.

To claim this Bitcoin betting bonus, click the button below.

For new users only. Bonus can only be claimed once per user on their first qualifying deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matched 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

